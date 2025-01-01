ドキュメントセクション
OrderProfitCheck

この関数は、渡されたパラメータに基づいて、現在の市況での現在の口座の利益を計算します。これは、取引操作の結果の事前評価のために使用されます。値は口座の預金通貨で返されます。

double  OrderProfitCheck(
  const string        symbol,              // シンボル
  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE    trade_operation,    // 操作の種類（ORDER_TYPE_BUY または ORDER_TYPE_SELL）
  double              volume,             // ボリューム
  double              price_open,         // 始値
  double              price_close         // 終値
  ) const

パラメータ

symbol

[in]  取引操作のシンボル

trade_operation

[in] 取引操作の型（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 列挙）

ボリューム

[in]  取引操作のボリューム

price_open

[in]  始値

price_close

[in]  終値

戻り値

成功の場合は利益の額、エラーの場合は EMPTY_VALUE