MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoOrderProfitCheck
OrderProfitCheck
この関数は、渡されたパラメータに基づいて、現在の市況での現在の口座の利益を計算します。これは、取引操作の結果の事前評価のために使用されます。値は口座の預金通貨で返されます。
double OrderProfitCheck(
パラメータ
symbol
[in] 取引操作のシンボル
trade_operation
[in] 取引操作の型（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE 列挙）
ボリューム
[in] 取引操作のボリューム
price_open
[in] 始値
price_close
[in] 終値
戻り値
成功の場合は利益の額、エラーの場合は EMPTY_VALUE