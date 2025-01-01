DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoTypeTime 

TypeTime

Zaman-aşımı anında emir tipini alır.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  TypeTime() const

Dönüş değeri

Zaman-aşımı anındaki emir türü.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.