- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TypeTime
만료 시점의 주문 유형 가져오기.
|
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME TypeTime() const
값 반환
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 열거에서 만료 시점의 주문 유형.
참고
주문은 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.