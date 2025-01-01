DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoTypeDescription 

TypeDescription

Erhält den Typ der Order als String.

string  TypeDescription() const

Rückgabewert

Typ der Order als String.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.