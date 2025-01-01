ドキュメントセクション
注文の種類を文字列として取得します。

string  TypeDescription() const

戻り値

文字列としての注文の種類

注意事項

注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。