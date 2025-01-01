DokümantasyonBölümler
Emir tipini alır.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType()

Dönüş değeri

Emir tipi (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.