OrderType

Erhält den Typ der Order.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType()

Rückgabewert

Typ der Order aus der Enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.