OrderType

Ottiene il tipo di ordine.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType()

Valore di ritorno

Tipo di ordine dall'enumerazione ENUM_ORDER_TYPE.

Nota

L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).