Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCAccountInfoMarginCall LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck MarginCall Obtiene el nivel de margen del depósito. double MarginCall() const Valor devuelto Nivel de margen del depósito. MarginLevel MarginStopOut