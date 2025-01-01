Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCAccountInfoTradeAllowed LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck TradeAllowed Obtiene la bandera de margen de trading. bool TradeAllowed() const Valor devuelto Bandera de margen de trading. MarginModeDescription TradeExpert