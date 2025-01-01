Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCAccountInfoProfit LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck Profit Obtiene el beneficio actual de la cuenta. double Profit() const Valor devuelto Beneficio actual de la cuenta (en la divisa del depósito). Credit Equity