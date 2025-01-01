DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta nuovo valore del parametro "ThresholdOpen".

void  ThresholdOpen(
   long    value         // nuovo valore
   )

Parametri

value

[in]  Nuovo valore di "ThresholdOpen".

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.

Nota

L'intervallo del parametro "ThresholdOpen" è da 0 a 100. Utilizzato quando si "vota" per aprire la posizione.