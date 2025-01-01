MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardModuli StrategiaClassi base per Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalThresholdOpen BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection ThresholdOpen Imposta nuovo valore del parametro "ThresholdOpen". void ThresholdOpen( long value // nuovo valore ) Parametri value [in] Nuovo valore di "ThresholdOpen". Valore di ritorno Nessuno. Nota L'intervallo del parametro "ThresholdOpen" è da 0 a 100. Utilizzato quando si "vota" per aprire la posizione. Invert ThresholdClose