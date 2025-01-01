MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalThresholdOpen BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection ThresholdOpen "ThresholdOpen" parametresinin değerini ayarlar. void ThresholdOpen( long value // yeni değer ) Parametreler value [in] "ThresholdOpen" parametresinin yeni değeri. Dönüş değeri Yok. Not "ThresholdOpen" parametresi 0 – 100 arası değerler alır. Pozisyon açma koşulları değerlendirilirken (oylanırken) kullanılır. Invert ThresholdClose