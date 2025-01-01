文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalThresholdOpen 

ThresholdOpen

设置 "开仓阀值" 参数的新值。

void  ThresholdOpen(
   long    value         // 新值
   )

参数

value

[输入]  "开仓阀值" 的新值。

返回值

无。

注释

"开仓阀值" 参数的范围从 0 至 100．用于为开仓 "投票"。