"ThresholdOpen" 매개 변수의 새 값을 설정합니다.

void  ThresholdOpen(
   long    value         // 값
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  "ThresholdOpen"의 새 값.

반환 값

None.

참고

"ThresholdOpen" 매개 변수의 범위는 0에서 100까지입니다. 오픈 포지션으로 "투표"할 때 사용합니다.