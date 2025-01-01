DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DRenderEnd 

RenderEnd

Copies a rendered frame to the inner buffer and updates a chart image if necessary.

virtual bool  RenderEnd(
   bool  redraw=false      // update flag
   );

Parameters

redraw=false

[in]  Flag of a chart redrawing necessity.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.