- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
RenderEnd
Copies a rendered frame to the inner buffer and updates a chart image if necessary.
virtual bool RenderEnd(
Parameters
redraw=false
[in] Flag of a chart redrawing necessity.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.