MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DRenderEnd
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
RenderEnd
レンダリングされたフレームを内部バッファーにコピーし、必要に応じてチャート画像を更新します。
virtual bool RenderEnd(
パラメータ
redraw=false
[in] チャートの再描画の必要性を示すフラグ
戻り値
成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse