レンダリングされたフレームを内部バッファーにコピーし、必要に応じてチャート画像を更新します。

virtual bool  RenderEnd(
  bool  redraw=false      // 更新フラグ
  );

パラメータ

redraw=false

[in] チャートの再描画の必要性を示すフラグ

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse