MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DRenderEnd
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
RenderEnd
렌더링된 프레임을 내부 버퍼에 복사하고 필요한 경우 차트 이미지를 업데이트합니다.
virtual bool RenderEnd(
매개변수
redraw=false
[in] 필요성을 다시 그리는 차트 플래그.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.