MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DRenderEnd 

RenderEnd

렌더링된 프레임을 내부 버퍼에 복사하고 필요한 경우 차트 이미지를 업데이트합니다.

virtual bool  RenderEnd(
   bool  redraw=false      // 업데이트 플래그
   );

매개변수

redraw=false

[in]  필요성을 다시 그리는 차트 플래그.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.