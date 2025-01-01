DocumentazioneSezioni
Copia un frame renderizzato nel buffer interno ed aggiorna l'immagine del chart, se necessario.

virtual bool  RenderEnd(
   bool  redraw=false      // aggiorna flag
   );

Parametri

redraw=false

[in] Flag di necessità di ridisegno del chart.

Valore di Ritorno

true - successo, altrimenti - false.