Guía práctica de MQL5: Controles de la subventana del indicador: Botones

Introducción

En este artículo, vamos a ver un ejemplo del desarrollo de una interfaz de usuario con controles mediante botones. Para transmitir la idea de interactividad al usuario, los botones cambiarán de color cuando se pasa el cursor por encima de ellos. Cuando el cursor está encima de un botón, el color de este último será ligeramente oscurecido, haciéndose notablemente más oscuro cuando se pulsa el botón. Además, vamos a añadir tooltips (información sobre herramientas) a cada botón, creando así una interfaz intuitiva.

El artículo abarcará también algunos eventos: evento de movimiento del ratón, estado del botón izquierdo del ratón, clic con el botón izquierdo en un objeto y evento de modificación de las propiedades del gráfico. Vamos a crear un panel de botones que ocupará todo el espacio de la subventana del indicador. Para fines ilustrativos, los botones se dispondrán en tres filas, con cuatro botones en cada fila.

Desarrollo

En MQL5, se pueden crear botones mediante varios objetos gráficos, como OBJ_BUTTON (Botón), OBJ_BITMAP (Bitmap), OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL (Etiqueta Bitmap) o OBJ_EDIT (Editar).

En este artículo, vamos a crear botones mediante OBJ_EDIT. Los objetos de este tipo se pueden hacer de sólo lectura. También son útiles por el hecho de que le permiten mostrar un texto determinado. Además, puede hacer que los objetos tengan esquinas agudas, manteniendo sus bordes.

Así que, vamos a crear un indicador mediante MQL5 Wizard. Ligeramente retocado, el código fuente del indicador será el siguiente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Lo que tenemos ahora es una ventana vacía sin representación gráfica. Más adelante, comentaremos la necesidad de un temporizador.

Ahora vamos a añadir las constantes, variables y matrices que se van a utilizar en la creación de las funciones. Todas las matrices son bidimensionales. La primera dimensión indica el número de botones a lo largo de la altura de la ventana y la segunda dimensión indica el número de botones a lo largo de la anchura de la ventana:

#define BUTTON_COLUMNS 4 #define BUTTON_ROWS 3 string font_name= "Calibri" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "TestButtons" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_y_offset = 0 ; color background_color = clrSteelBlue ; color font_color = clrWhite ; color hover_background_color = C'38,118,166' ; color clicked_background_color = C'2,72,136' ; string button_texts[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "Button 01" , "Button 02" , "Button 03" , "Button 04" }, { "Button 05" , "Button 06" , "Button 07" , "Button 08" }, { "Button 09" , "Button 10" , "Button 11" , "Button 12" } }; string button_object_names[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { "button_01" , "button_02" , "button_03" , "button_04" }, { "button_05" , "button_06" , "button_07" , "button_08" }, { "button_09" , "button_10" , "button_11" , "button_12" } }; int button_widths[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_heights[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_x_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; int button_y_distances[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]; bool button_states[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS]= { { true , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false }, { false , false , false , false } }; color button_colors[BUTTON_ROWS][BUTTON_COLUMNS];

Durante la carga del indicador en el gráfico, hay que inicializar las matrices a las propiedades del objeto en la función OnInit(), después de calcular las coordenadas y los tamaños. Tenemos que activar también el seguimiento del cursor. Y por último, tenemos que añadir botones a la subventana del indicador. Para mayor comodidad, se llevarán a cabo estas acciones en funciones separadas que vamos a estudiar una por una a continuación. Como resultado, la función OnInit() tendrá el siguiente código:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); AddPrefix(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonColors(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); AddButtonsPanel(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

En la función Addprefix(), se añade el prefijo, es decir, el nombre corto del indicador, al nombre de cada objeto gráfico. Esto es necesario para excluir la sustitución / eliminación / cambio de los objetos en caso de que coincidan los nombres de los objetos, cuando haya más de un programa ejecutándose en un gráfico.

void AddPrefix() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) button_object_names[j][i]=prefix+button_object_names[j][i]; }

Se inicializarán las propiedades de los gráficos que requieren los cálculos en la función SetSubwindowProperties():

void SetSubwindowProperties() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); }

Después de obtener las propiedades del gráfico, podemos realizar los cálculos para determinar los colores de los botones, los valores de coordenadas y los tamaños. Todo esto se lleva a cabo en tres funciones separadas que se proporcionan a continuación:

void SetButtonColors() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) button_colors[j][i]=clicked_background_color; else button_colors[j][i]=background_color; } } } void SetButtonCoordinates() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i== 0 ) button_x_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_x_distances[j][i]=(button_width*i)-i; if (j== 0 ) button_y_distances[j][i]= 0 ; else button_y_distances[j][i]=(button_height*j)-j; } } } void SetButtonSizes() { int button_width=chart_width/BUTTON_COLUMNS; int button_height=subwindow_height/BUTTON_ROWS; for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (i==BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 ) button_widths[j][i]=chart_width-(button_width*(BUTTON_COLUMNS- 1 )-i); else button_widths[j][i]=button_width; if (j==BUTTON_ROWS- 1 ) button_heights[j][i]=subwindow_height-(button_height*(BUTTON_ROWS- 1 )-j)- 1 ; else button_heights[j][i]=button_height; } } }

Y por último, la función AddButtonsPanel() añade botones a la subventana del indicador:

void AddButtonsPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { CreateButton( 0 ,subwindow_number,button_object_names[j][i],button_texts[j][i], CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,font_name, 8 ,font_color,button_colors[j][i], clrNONE , button_widths[j][i],button_heights[j][i], button_x_distances[j][i],button_y_distances[j][i], 2 , true ,button_texts[j][i]); } } }

El código fuente de la función adicional CreateButton() es el siguiente:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string object_name, string text, long corner, string font, int font_size, color c_font, color c_background, color c_border, int x_size, int y_size, int x_dist, int y_dist, long zorder, bool read_only, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,c_font); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,c_background); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,c_border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_dist); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,zorder); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_READONLY ,read_only); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_CENTER ); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Tenga en cuenta el último parámetro de la función CreateButton(): se encarga de la información sobre herramientas (tooltips) cuando pasa el cursor del ratón por encima de un objeto gráfico. Por ejemplo, en la función AddButtonsPanel() se representa este parámetro por los valores enviados a partir de la matriz button_texts (el texto que se muestra en los botones). Si quiere, puede crear una matriz separada con descripciones más detalladas.

Si carga el indicador en el gráfico ahora, el resultado será el siguiente:

Fig. 1. Botones añadidos a la subventana del indicador

Por el momento, estos son meros objetos dispuestos en la subventana del indicador. La interacción con el usuario aún no está implementada. Ahora vamos a "dar vida" a estos objetos.

En primer lugar, vamos a implementar la posibilidad de ajustar los tamaños de los botones en función del tamaño de la subventana cuando cambia el tamaño de esta última. Para ello, vamos a escribir dos funciones más; UpdateButtonCoordinates() y ResizeButtons(). Establecerán las coordenadas y los tamaños de los botones:

void UpdateButtonCoordinates() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,button_x_distances[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,button_y_distances[j][i]); } } } void ResizeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_XSIZE ,button_widths[j][i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_YSIZE ,button_heights[j][i]); } } }

Para controlar el evento de modificación de las propiedades del gráfico y cambiar el tamaño del mismo, tenemos que utilizar el identificador CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE. A continuación, puede ver el código que tiene que añadir al cuerpo de la función OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { SetSubwindowProperties(); SetButtonCoordinates(); SetButtonSizes(); UpdateButtonCoordinates(); ResizeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ; } }

Si añadimos el indicador al gráfico ahora (o volvemos a compilar el código si el indicador está ya en el gráfico), nada más cambia el tamaño de la ventana del gráfico o el de la subventana del indicador, cambiará automáticamente el tamaño y posición de los botones.

Implementamos además el cambio de color del botón cuando el cursor pasa por encima de él. Pero antes de escribir el código de la función, examinemos primero el proceso de control del evento con el identificador CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE.

En la función OnInit(), ya tenemos una cadena que indica al programa que tiene que seguir el movimiento del cursor del ratón, así como el estado del botón izquierdo del ratón:

ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true );

Sin esta cadena (o si el valor del parámetro enviado es false), no se hará el seguimiento de los eventos con el identificador CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE en la función OnChartEvent(). Esto parece bastante útil, ya que puede existir la necesidad de realizar un seguimiento de este tipo de eventos en cada programa.

Para entender cómo funciona el seguimiento de los eventos del ratón, podemos añadir temporalmente al código de la función OnChartEvent() la posibilidad de mostrar el comentario correspondiente en el gráfico:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "lparam (x): " ,lparam, "

" , "dparam (y): " ,dparam, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam );

Si ahora empieza a mover el cursor del ratón en el gráfico, podrá de ver las coordenadas actuales del cursor en la esquina superior izquierda. Al hacer un clic con el botón izquierdo, se mostrarán los cambios en la línea de comentario sparam (estado de los botones del ratón), donde uno (1) significa que el botón del ratón está pulsado y cero (0) significa que está suelto.

Si tiene que saber en qué subventana se encuentra el cursor del ratón en este momento, puede utilizar la función ChartXYToTimePrice(). Obtiene las coordenadas y devuelve la ventana / número de subventana, el tiempo y el precio (para las variables que se le envían por referencia). Puede ver esto probando el siguiente código:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); } return ; }

Los cálculos en la subventana del indicador serán más fáciles si se usan coordenadas relativas. En este caso, se trata de la coordenada Y (escala del precio). Para obtener el valor relativo, sólo tiene que restar la distancia desde la parte superior del gráfico hasta la subventana del indicador del valor actual. Se puede hacer esto de la siguiente manera:

if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; Comment ( "id: " , CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , "

" , "x: " ,x, "

" , "y: " ,y, "

" , "sparam (state of the mouse buttons): " ,sparam, "

" , "window: " ,window, "

" , "time: " ,time, "

" , "price: " , DoubleToString (price, _Digits ) ); }

Ahora, el valor de la variable y será negativo si el cursor del ratón está por encima de la subventana del indicador y positivo si el cursor está por encima de área de la subventana.

Por defecto, existe una posibilidad para desplazar el gráfico a lo largo de la escala de tiempo, independientemente de la posición del cursor en el gráfico. No obstante, se puede desactivar el desplazamiento del gráfico, si es necesario. Será necesario sobre todo cuando el cursor se encuentra encima del panel o de los controles personalizados. El código para desactivar el desplazamiento del gráfico cuando el cursor se encuentra en la subventana del indicador y desactivarlo cuando el cursor se mueve fuera de la subventana puede ser, por ejemplo, el siguiente:

if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true );

Además, vamos a escribir una función que va a cambiar el color del botón cuando el cursor pasa por encima del botón correspondiente; ChangeButtonColorOnHover():

void ChangeButtonColorOnHover( int x, int y) { int x1,y1,x2,y2; SetButtonCoordinates(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) continue ; x1=button_x_distances[j][i]; y1=button_y_distances[j][i]; x2=button_x_distances[j][i]+button_widths[j][i]; y2=button_y_distances[j][i]+button_heights[j][i]; if (x>x1 && x<x2 && y>y1 && y<y2) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,hover_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

Como resultado, tenemos el siguiente código fuente en la rama del identificador CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int x =( int )lparam; int y =( int )dparam; int window = WRONG_VALUE ; datetime time = NULL ; double price = 0.0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,x,y,window,time,price)) { chart_y_offset=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,subwindow_number); y-=chart_y_offset; if (window==subwindow_number) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); else ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChangeButtonColorOnHover(x,y); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

Ahora, si mueve el cursor por encima de los botones, podrá observar el cambio de color del botón o su vuelta a la normalidad.

Ahora mismo, solo Button 01 tiene el color de un botón pulsado. Si intenta pulsar otros botones, no habrá respuesta y por lo tanto no hay cambio de color. Para implementar el cambio de color en este caso, tenemos que utilizar un evento con el identificador CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK.

Vamos a escribir dos funciones: InitializeButtonStates() y ChangeButtonColorOnClick(). La función InitializeButtonStates() comprobará si se ha pulsado un botón, teniendo en cuenta el prefijo en su nombre. Si se identifica el evento clic, la matriz de estados del botón (button_states) se inicializa entonces en un bucle y la función devuelve true.

bool InitializeButtonStates( string clicked_object) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,clicked_object)==subwindow_number && StringFind (clicked_object,prefix+ "button_" , 0 )>= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (clicked_object==button_object_names[j][i]) button_states[j][i]= true ; else button_states[j][i]= false ; } } return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

A continuación, la función ChangeButtonColorOnClick() establece los colores de los botones en función de los valores de la matriz button_states.

void ChangeButtonColorOnClick() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) { for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) { if (button_states[j][i]) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clicked_background_color); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,button_object_names[j][i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); } } }

Para hacer que todo funcione, asegúrese de añadir el control de los clics de los botones a la función de seguimiento de eventos OnChartEvent():

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (InitializeButtonStates(sparam)) { ChangeButtonColorOnClick(); } ChartRedraw (); return ; }

Al hacer clic ahora, el botón cambia de color.

Todavía quedan algunos puntos por resolver. En la función OnDeinit(), al borrar el indicador del gráfico, tenemos que habilitar el desplazamiento del gráfico en el área de la subventana y deshabilitar el seguimiento de eventos del ratón. Esto puede ser importante si se están ejecutando varios programas que utilizan el seguimiento de eventos en el gráfico al mismo tiempo.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE || reason== REASON_RECOMPILE ) { EventKillTimer (); DeleteButtons(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

Funciones para borrar objetos gráficos del programa:

void DeleteButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<BUTTON_COLUMNS; i++) for ( int j= 0 ; j<BUTTON_ROWS; j++) DeleteObjectByName(button_object_names[j][i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Y finalmente, este es el motivo por el cual necesitamos un temporizador en este programa. Por ejemplo, si hay más de un programa ejecutándose en el gráfico y cada uno de los programas es necesaria para el seguimiento de los eventos del ratón, entonces cuando se elimina uno de ellos del gráfico, se deshabilitará el seguimiento en la función OnDeinit() para todos los programas. Por lo tanto, como alternativa, puede ejecutar una comprobación cada segundo para ver si está habilitado el seguimiento de los eventos del ratón:

void OnTimer () { CheckChartEventMouseMove(); }

Se proporciona a continuación el código de la función CheckChartEventMouseMove():

A veces, puede ser más que suficiente hacer esta comprobación para un evento con el identificador CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE.

A continuación puede ver el vídeo demostrativo del resultado obtenido:

Conclusión

Bueno, esto es todo. El indicador TestButtons.mq5 está adjunto al artículo para su descarga. Con un mayor desarrollo, este ejemplo podría convertirse en un interesante menú principal. Por ejemplo, el usuario podrá moverse a la información relevante haciendo clic en un determinado botón. Si es necesario, se podría aumentar el número de botones.