Guía práctica de MQL5: Guardar los resultados de la optimización de un Asesor Experto en base a unos criterios especificados

Introducción

Continuamos con la serie de artículos sobre la programación en MQL5. Esta vez, veremos cómo obtener los resultados de cada pasada de optimización durante el proceso de optimización de los parámetros del Asesor Experto. Se hará la implementación de modo que si se cumple cierta condición especificada en los parámetros externos, se escriben los valores correspondientes a la pasada de optimización en un archivo. Además de los valores de las pruebas, guardaremos también los parámetros que han llevado a estos resultados.

Desarrollo

Para implementar esta idea, vamos a utilizar un Asesor Experto que ya existe con un sencillo algoritmo de trading descrito en el artículo "Guía práctica de MQL5: Cómo evitar errores durante la configuración/modificación de los niveles de la operación de trading" y solo añadirle las funciones necesarias. He preparado el código fuente de la misma manera que se hizo en los últimos artículos de esta serie. De modo que todas las funciones están distribuidas en distintos archivos e incluidas en el archivo principal del proyecto. En el artículo "Guía práctica de MQL5: Usar los indicadores para configurar las condiciones de trading en los Asesores Expertos" puede ver cuántos archivos se pueden incluir en el proyecto.

Para conseguir el acceso a los datos durante la optimización, puede usar las funciones especiales de MQL5: OnTesterInit(), OnTester(), OnTesterPass() y OnTesterDeinit(). Echemos un vistazo a cada una de ellas:

OnTesterInit() - se usa esta función para determinar el inicio de la optimización.

OnTester() - esta función se encarga de añadir los llamados frames después de cada pasada de optimización. Más adelante explicaremos lo que son los frames .

después de cada pasada de optimización. Más adelante explicaremos lo que son los . OnTesterPass() - esta función obtiene los frames después de cada pasada de optimización.

después de cada pasada de optimización. OnTesterDeinit() - esta función genera el evento del final de la optimización de los parámetros del Asesor Experto.

Tenemos que definir ahora lo que es un período. El período es un tipo de estructura de datos de una única pasada de optimización. Durante la optimización, se guardan los frames en el archivo *.mqd creado en la carpeta MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Files/Tester. Se puede acceder a los datos (frames) de este archivo durante la optimización, "sobre la marcha", y después de su finalización. Por ejemplo, el artículo "Visualizar una estrategia en el simulador de Meta Trader 5" muestra cómo podemos visualizar el proceso de la optimización "sobre la marcha" y ver después los resultados de la optimización.

En este artículo, voy a utilizar las siguientes funciones para trabajar con frames:

FrameAdd() - añade datos a partir de un archivo o una matriz.

FrameNext() - una llamada para obtener un valor numérico único para todos los datos del frame .

. FrameInputs() - obtiene los parámetros de entrada en función de los cuales se forma un frame determinado con el número de pasadas especificado.

Puede encontrar más información acerca de las funciones anteriores en el Manual de referencia de MQL5. Como siempre, empezamos con los parámetros externos. A continuación, puede ver cuáles son los parámetros que hay que añadir a los que ya existen:

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput string delimeter= "" ; sinput bool LogOptimizationReport = true ; sinput CRITERION_RULE CriterionSelectionRule = RULE_AND; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_01 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_01 = 0 ; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_02 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_02 = 0 ; sinput ENUM_STATS Criterion_03 = C_NO_CRITERION; sinput double CriterionValue_03 = 0 ;

Se usará el parámetro LogOptimizationReport para indicar si hay que escribir o no los resultados y los parámetros en un archivo durante la optimización.

En este ejemplo, vamos a implementar la posibilidad de especificar hasta tres criterios, en función de los cuales se seleccionan los resultados que hay que escribir en un archivo. También vamos a añadir una regla (el parámetro CriterionSelectionRule) dónde podemos especificar si hay que escribir los resultados cuando se cumplen todas las condiciones (AND) o cuando se cumple por lo menos una de ellas (OR). Para ello, hemos creado una enumeración en el archivo Enums.mqh:

enum CRITERION_RULE { RULE_AND = 0 , RULE_OR = 1 };

Se utilizarán los principales parámetros de la prueba como criterio. En este caso, necesitamos otra enumeración:

enum ENUM_STATS { C_NO_CRITERION = 0 , C_STAT_PROFIT = 1 , C_STAT_DEALS = 2 , C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR = 3 , C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF = 4 , C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT = 5 , C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR = 6 , C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO = 7 };

Se comprobará cada parámetro para saber si ha excedido el valor especificado en los parámetros externos, excepto la reducción máxima de patrimonio, ya que la selección se hace en base a la reducción mínima.

También tenemos que añadir algunas variables globales (ver el siguiente código):

int AllowedNumberOfBars= 0 ; string OptimizationResultsPath= "" ; int UsedCriteriaCount= 0 ; int OptimizationFileHandle=- 1 ;

Además, necesitamos las siguientes matrices:

int criteria[ 3 ]; double criteria_values[ 3 ]; double stat_values[STAT_VALUES_COUNT];

El archivo principal del Asesor Experto necesita ser mejorado con funciones para controlar los eventos del probador de estrategias descritos al principio del artículo:

void OnTesterInit () { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "(): Start Optimization

-----------" ); } double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) return ( 0.0 ); } void OnTesterPass () { if (LogOptimizationReport) } void OnTesterDeinit () { Print ( "-----------

" , __FUNCTION__ , "(): End Optimization" ); if (LogOptimizationReport) }

Si empezamos la optimización ahora, aparecerá en el terminal el gráfico con el símbolo y período de tiempo con los cuales se está ejecutando el Asesor Experto. Los mensajes procedentes de las funciones utilizadas en el código anterior se mostrarán en el diario del terminal en lugar del diario del probador de estrategias. Se mostrará un mensaje de la función OnTesterInit() al principio de la optimización. Pero durante la optimización y hasta su finalización, no podrá ver ningún mensaje en el diario. Si después de la optimización eliminamos el gráfico abierto mediante el probador de estrategias, se mostrará un mensaje de la función OnTesterDeinit() en el diario. ¿Por qué motivo?

Esto se debe a que para asegurar un funcionamiento correcto, la función OnTester() requiere usar la función FrameAdd() para añadir un frame, como se muestra a continuación.

double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { FrameAdd ( "Statistics" , 1 , 0 ,stat_values); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Ahora, durante la optimización, aparecerá un mensaje de la función OnTesterPass() en el diario después de cada pasada de optimización y se añadirá el mensaje indicando la finalización de la optimización después de que esta haya finalizado mediante la función OnTesterDeinit(). También se mostrará el mensaje indicando la finalización de la optimización si se interrumpe manualmente.





Fig.1 - Visualización de los mensajes de las funciones de prueba y optimización en el diario

Ya está todo listo para proceder con las funciones que se encargan de crear las carpetas y los archivos, de determinar los parámetros de optimización especificados y de escribir los resultados que cumplen las condiciones.

Vamos a crear un archivo, FileFunctions.mqh, e incluirlo en el proyecto. Al principio de este archivo, escribimos la función GetTestStatistics() que obtendrá por referencia una matriz que hay que rellenar con valores con cada pasada de optimización.

void GetTestStatistics( double &stat_array[]) { double profit_factor= 0 ,sharpe_ratio= 0 ; stat_array[ 0 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT ); stat_array[ 1 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_DEALS ); profit_factor= TesterStatistics ( STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR ); stat_array[ 2 ]=(profit_factor== DBL_MAX ) ? 0 : profit_factor; stat_array[ 3 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF ); stat_array[ 4 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT ); stat_array[ 5 ]= TesterStatistics ( STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR ); sharpe_ratio= TesterStatistics ( STAT_SHARPE_RATIO ); stat_array[ 6 ]=(sharpe_ratio== DBL_MAX ) ? 0 : sharpe_ratio; }

Hay que insertar la función GetTestStatistics() antes de añadir un frame:

double OnTester () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { GetTestStatistics(stat_values); FrameAdd ( "Statistics" , 1 , 0 ,stat_values); } return ( 0.0 ); }

La función FrameAdd() recibe la matriz rellenada como último argumento. También le podemos enviar un archivo de datos, si es necesario.

Ahora, podemos comprobar los datos obtenidos en la función OnTesterPass(). Para ver cómo funciona, vamos a mostrar por ahora simplemente el beneficio para cada resultado en el diario del terminal. Utilice FrameNext() para obtener los valores actuales del frame. Véase el siguiente ejemplo:

void OnTesterPass () { if (LogOptimizationReport) { string name = "" ; ulong pass = 0 ; long id = 0 ; double val = 0.0 ; FrameNext (pass,name,id,val,stat_values); Print ( __FUNCTION__ , "(): pass: " + IntegerToString (pass)+ "; STAT_PROFIT: " , DoubleToString (stat_values[ 0 ], 2 )); } }

Si no utiliza la función FrameNext(), los valores de la matriz stat_values serán iguales a cero. No obstante, si todo se hace correctamente, obtendremos los resultados de la siguiente figura:





Fig. 2 - Visualización de los mensajes de la función OnTesterPass() en el diario

Por cierto, si se ejecuta la optimización sin modificar los parámetros externos, se cargarán los resultados en el probador de estrategias a partir de la memoria caché, sin pasar por las funciones OnTesterPass() y OnTesterDeinit(). Debe recordar que no tiene que pensar que hay un error.

Además, en FileFunctions.mqh creamos la función CreateOptimizationReport(). La principal actividad se lleva a cabo en esta función. Se proporciona el código de la función a continuación:

void CreateOptimizationReport() { static int passes_count= 0 ; int parameters_count= 0 ; int optimized_parameters_count= 0 ; string string_to_write= "" ; bool include_criteria_list= false ; int equality_sign_index= 0 ; string name = "" ; ulong pass = 0 ; long id = 0 ; double value = 0.0 ; string parameters_list[]; string parameter_names[]; string parameter_values[]; passes_count++; FrameNext (pass,name,id,value,stat_values); FrameInputs (pass,parameters_list,parameters_count); for ( int i= 0 ; i<parameters_count; i++) { if (passes_count== 1 ) { string current_value= "" ; static int c= 0 ,v= 0 ,trigger= 0 ; if ( StringFind (parameters_list[i], "CriterionSelectionRule" , 0 )>= 0 ) { include_criteria_list= true ; continue ; } if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_AND && i==parameters_count- 1 ) CalculateUsedCriteria(); if (include_criteria_list) { if (trigger== 0 ) { equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; current_value = StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); criteria[c]=( int ) StringToInteger (current_value); trigger= 1 ; c++; continue ; } if (trigger== 1 ) { equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; current_value= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); criteria_values[v]= StringToDouble (current_value); trigger= 0 ; v++; continue ; } } } if (ParameterEnabledForOptimization(parameters_list[i])) { optimized_parameters_count++; if (passes_count== 1 ) { ArrayResize (parameter_names,optimized_parameters_count); equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 ) ; parameter_names[i]= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i], 0 ,equality_sign_index); } ArrayResize (parameter_values,optimized_parameters_count); equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameters_list[i], "=" , 0 )+ 1 ; parameter_values[i]= StringSubstr (parameters_list[i],equality_sign_index); } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<STAT_VALUES_COUNT; i++) StringAdd (string_to_write, DoubleToString (stat_values[i], 2 )+ "," ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<optimized_parameters_count; i++) { if (i==optimized_parameters_count- 1 ) { StringAdd (string_to_write,parameter_values[i]); break ; } else StringAdd (string_to_write,parameter_values[i]+ "," ); } if (passes_count== 1 ) WriteOptimizationReport(parameter_names); WriteOptimizationResults(string_to_write); }

Hemos obtenido una función bastante grande. Vamos a analizarla con más detalle: Al principio, justo después de declarar las variables y las matrices, obtenemos los datos del frame mediante la función FrameNext(), como se demostró en los ejemplos anteriores. A continuación, mediante la función FrameInputs(), obtenemos una lista de parámetros de la matriz de tipo cadena (string) parameters_list[], junto con el número total de parámetros que se han enviado a la variable parameters_count.

Los parámetros optimizados (señalados en el probador de estrategias) en la lista de parámetros desde la función FrameInputs() se encuentran al principio, no importa su orden en la lista de los parámetros externos del Asesor Experto.

Les sigue un bucle que recorre la lista de parámetros. Se rellena la matriz de los criterios criteria[] y la matriz de los valores de los criterios criteria_values[] en la primera pasada. Se calculan los criterios en CalculateUsedCriteria(), siempre que el modo AND esté activado y el parámetro actual sea el último:

void CalculateUsedCriteria() { UsedCriteriaCount= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]!=C_NO_CRITERION) UsedCriteriaCount++; } }

Además, comprobamos en el mismo bucle si está seleccionado algún parámetro para la optimización. Se lleva a cabo la comprobación a cada pasada y se hace mediante la función ParameterEnabledForOptimization() que recibe los parámetros externos actuales para la comprobación. Si la función devuelve true, se optimizará el parámetro.

bool ParameterEnabledForOptimization( string parameter_string) { bool enable; long value,start,step,stop; int equality_sign_index= StringFind (parameter_string, "=" , 0 ); ParameterGetRange ( StringSubstr (parameter_string, 0 ,equality_sign_index), enable,value,start,step,stop); return (enable); }

En este caso, se rellenan las matrices de los nombres parameter_names y de los valores de los parámetros parameter_values. La matriz de los nombres de parámetros optimizados se rellena solamente en la primera pasada.

A continuación, mediante dos bucles, generamos la cadena de la prueba y los valores de los parámetros para escribirlos en un archivo. Después de esto, se genera el archivo para la escritura mediante la función WriteOptimizationReport() en la primera pasada.

void WriteOptimizationReport( string ¶meter_names[]) { int files_count = 1 ; string headers= "#,PROFIT,TOTAL DEALS,PROFIT FACTOR,EXPECTED PAYOFF,EQUITY DD MAX REL%,RECOVERY FACTOR,SHARPE RATIO," ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (parameter_names); i++) { if (i== ArraySize (parameter_names)- 1 ) StringAdd (headers,parameter_names[i]); else StringAdd (headers,parameter_names[i]+ "," ); } OptimizationResultsPath=CreateOptimizationResultsFolder(files_count); if (OptimizationResultsPath== "" ) { Print ( "Empty path: " ,OptimizationResultsPath); return ; } else { OptimizationFileHandle= FileOpen (OptimizationResultsPath+ "\optimization_results" + IntegerToString (files_count)+ ".csv" , FILE_CSV | FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "," ); if (OptimizationFileHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) FileWrite (OptimizationFileHandle,headers); } }

La función WriteOptimizationReport() sirve para generar encabezados, crear carpetas, si hace falta, en la carpeta común del terminal, así como crear el archivo para la escritura. Es decir, no se eliminan los archivos relacionados con las optimizaciones anteriores y la función crea cada vez un nuevo archivo con el número de índice. Se guardan los encabezados en el nuevo archivo creado. El propio archivo permanece abierto hasta el final de la optimización.

El código anterior contiene la cadena con la función CreateOptimizationResultsFolder(), en la cual se crean las carpetas para guardar los archivos con los resultados de la optimización:

string CreateOptimizationResultsFolder( int &files_count) { long search_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string returned_filename = "" ; string path = "" ; string search_filter = "*" ; string root_folder = "OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\" ; string expert_folder =EXPERT_NAME+ "\\" ; bool root_folder_exists = false ; bool expert_folder_exists= false ; path=search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); Print ( "TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH: " ,COMMONDATA_PATH); if (returned_filename==root_folder) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +root_folder+ " root folder exists." ); } if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!root_folder_exists) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if (returned_filename==root_folder) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +root_folder+ " root folder exists." ); break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else { Print ( "Error when getting the search handle " "or the " +COMMONDATA_PATH+ " folder is empty: " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } path=root_folder+search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if (returned_filename==expert_folder) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +expert_folder+ " Expert Advisor folder exists." ); } if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!expert_folder_exists) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) { if (returned_filename==expert_folder) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The " +expert_folder+ " Expert Advisor folder exists." ); break ; } } } FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or the " +path+ " folder is empty." ); path=root_folder+expert_folder+search_filter; search_handle= FileFindFirst (path,returned_filename, FILE_COMMON ); if ( StringFind (returned_filename, "optimization_results" , 0 )>= 0 ) files_count++; if (search_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { while ( FileFindNext (search_handle,returned_filename)) files_count++; Print ( "Total files: " ,files_count); FileFindClose (search_handle); } else Print ( "Error when getting the search handle or the " +path+ " folder is empty" ); if (!root_folder_exists) { if ( FolderCreate ( "OPTIMIZATION_DATA" , FILE_COMMON )) { root_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The root folder ..\Files\OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\ has been created" ); } else { Print ( "Error when creating the OPTIMIZATION_DATA root folder: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (!expert_folder_exists) { if ( FolderCreate (root_folder+EXPERT_NAME, FILE_COMMON )) { expert_folder_exists= true ; Print ( "The Expert Advisor folder ..\Files\OPTIMIZATION_DATA\\ has been created" +expert_folder); } else { Print ( "Error when creating the Expert Advisor folder ..\Files\\" +expert_folder+ "\: " , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( "" ); } } if (root_folder_exists && expert_folder_exists) { return (root_folder+EXPERT_NAME); } return ( "" ); }

Se proporciona el código anterior con comentarios detallados para que no le resulte difícil de entender. Vamos a comentar solamente los puntos principales.

En primer lugar, comprobamos la presencia de la carpeta raíz OPTIMIZATION_DATA que contiene los resultados de la optimización. Si la carpeta existe, se indica en la variable root_folder_exists. El control de la búsqueda se pone entonces en la carpeta OPTIMIZATION_DATA en la cual comprobamos el Asesor Experto.

También contamos los archivos que contiene la carpeta del Asesor Experto. Por último, en función de los resultados de la comprobación, si hace falta (si no se pueden encontrar las carpetas), se crean las carpetas necesarias y se devuelve la ubicación del nuevo archivo con el número de índice. Si se produce un error, se devuelve una cadena vacía.

Ahora, solo tenemos que considerar la función WriteOptimizationResults() en la cual comprobamos las condiciones de escritura de los datos en el archivo y escribimos la condición si se cumple. El código de esta función es el siguiente:

void WriteOptimizationResults( string string_to_write) { bool condition= false ; if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_OR) condition=AccessCriterionOR(); if (CriterionSelectionRule==RULE_AND) condition=AccessCriterionAND(); if (condition) { if (OptimizationFileHandle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { int strings_count= 0 ; strings_count=GetStringsCount(); FileWrite (OptimizationFileHandle, IntegerToString (strings_count),string_to_write); } else Print ( "Invalid optimization file handle!" ); } }

Echemos un vistazo a las cadenas que contienen las funciones resaltadas en el código. La selección de la función utilizada depende de la regla elegida para la comprobación de los criterios. Si se tienen que cumplir todos los criterios especificados, usamos la función AccessCriterionAND():

bool AccessCriterionAND() { int count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]==C_NO_CRITERION) continue ; if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT) { if (stat_values[ 0 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_DEALS) { if (stat_values[ 1 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 2 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF) { if (stat_values[ 3 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT) { if (stat_values[ 4 ]<criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 5 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO) { if (stat_values[ 6 ]>criteria_values[i]) { count++; if (count==UsedCriteriaCount) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

Si necesitamos que se cumpla por lo menos un criterio especificado, usamos la función AccessCriterionOR():

bool AccessCriterionOR() { for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (criteria); i++) { if (criteria[i]==C_NO_CRITERION) continue ; if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT) { if (stat_values[ 0 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_DEALS) { if (stat_values[ 1 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 2 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EXPECTED_PAYOFF) { if (stat_values[ 3 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_EQUITY_DDREL_PERCENT) { if (stat_values[ 4 ]<criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_RECOVERY_FACTOR) { if (stat_values[ 5 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } if (criteria[i]==C_STAT_SHARPE_RATIO) { if (stat_values[ 6 ]>criteria_values[i]) return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

La función GetStringsCount() mueve el puntero al final del archivo y devuelve el número de cadenas en el archivo:

int GetStringsCount() { int strings_count = 0 ; ulong offset = 0 ; FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); while (! FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle) || ! IsStopped ()) { while (! FileIsLineEnding (OptimizationFileHandle) || ! IsStopped ()) { FileReadString (OptimizationFileHandle); offset= FileTell (OptimizationFileHandle); if ( FileIsLineEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) { if (! FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) offset++; FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle,offset, SEEK_SET ); strings_count++; break ; } } if ( FileIsEnding (OptimizationFileHandle)) break ; } FileSeek (OptimizationFileHandle, 0 , SEEK_END ); return (strings_count); }

Ya está todo listo. Ahora, necesitamos insertar la función CreateOptimizationReport() en el cuerpo de la función OnTesterPass() y cerrar el controlador del archivo de optimización en la función OnTesterDeinit().

Probemos ahora el Asesor Experto. Se optimizarán sus parámetros mediante la red de computación distribuida MQL5 Cloud Network. Hay que configurar el Probador de Estrategias como se muestra en la siguiente figura:





Fig. 3 - Configuración del Probador de Estrategias

Vamos a optimizar todos los parámetros del Asesor Experto y configurar los parámetros de los criterios de modo que solamente se escriben en el archivo los resultados con un Factor de beneficio superior a 1 y un Factor de recuperación superior a 2 (véase la siguiente figura):





Fig. 4 - Configuración del Asesor Experto para la optimización de los parámetros

¡La red de computación distribuida MQL5 Cloud Network ha procesado 101 000 pasadas en solo ~5 minutos! Si no hubiera utilizado los recursos de la red, la optimización hubiera tardado varios días en completarse. Es una excelente oportunidad por todos aquellos que valoran el tiempo.

Se puede abrir el archivo de los resultados en Excel. Se han seleccionado 719 resultados entre 101 000 pasadas para su escritura en el archivo. En la siguiente figura, he resaltado las columnas con los parámetros en función de los cuales se han seleccionado los resultados:





Fig. 5 - Resultados de la optimización en Excel

Conclusión

Es el momento de concluir este artículo. En realidad, El tema del análisis de los resultados de la optimización está lejos de estar completamente concluido y volveremos probablemente a él en futuros artículos. Se adjunta al artículo el material con los archivos del Asesor Experto para su estudio.