Two Quatro G3
Obilo Nwokogba

Two Quatro G3

Obilo Nwokogba
1 review
Reliability
98 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 340%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
610
Profit Trades:
556 (91.14%)
Loss Trades:
54 (8.85%)
Best trade:
5.88 USD
Worst trade:
-15.68 USD
Gross Profit:
361.32 USD (95 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48.65 USD (5 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (19.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.16 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.80
Trading activity:
95.28%
Max deposit load:
115.72%
Latest trade:
31 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.78
Long Trades:
391 (64.10%)
Short Trades:
219 (35.90%)
Profit Factor:
7.43
Expected Payoff:
0.51 USD
Average Profit:
0.65 USD
Average Loss:
-0.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-26.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.55 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.55 USD (6.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.61% (26.55 USD)
By Equity:
45.87% (180.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 61
CHFJPY 44
EURUSD 39
USDJPY 30
AUDCAD 29
GBPJPY 28
CADJPY 24
USDCAD 24
GBPUSD 23
NZDUSD 23
AUDJPY 21
USDCHF 18
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 17
EURAUD 16
EURGBP 16
AUDUSD 16
EURNZD 15
GBPCHF 15
GBPAUD 15
EURCAD 15
AUDCHF 13
USDCNH 13
CADCHF 12
EURCHF 12
NZDCHF 11
NZDCAD 11
GBPNZD 9
HKDJPY 8
AUDNZD 5
EURHKD 4
USDSGD 1
AUDHKD 1
AUDSGD 1
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 1
EURNOK 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 42
CHFJPY 28
EURUSD 8
USDJPY 28
AUDCAD 8
GBPJPY 15
CADJPY 13
USDCAD 18
GBPUSD 11
NZDUSD 14
AUDJPY 13
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 9
GBPCAD 8
EURAUD 7
EURGBP 6
AUDUSD 6
EURNZD 7
GBPCHF 7
GBPAUD 9
EURCAD 11
AUDCHF 9
USDCNH 8
CADCHF 3
EURCHF 5
NZDCHF 3
NZDCAD 1
GBPNZD 5
HKDJPY 3
AUDNZD 1
EURHKD 2
USDSGD -1
AUDHKD 0
AUDSGD 0
GBPSGD 1
USDHKD 0
EURNOK 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 6.2K
CHFJPY 4.1K
EURUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 3.3K
AUDCAD 1.2K
GBPJPY 2.3K
CADJPY 2K
USDCAD 2.4K
GBPUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDJPY 1.9K
USDCHF 317
NZDJPY 1.4K
GBPCAD 1.1K
EURAUD 1.2K
EURGBP 446
AUDUSD 605
EURNZD 1.2K
GBPCHF 627
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURCAD 1.5K
AUDCHF 766
USDCNH 6.1K
CADCHF 231
EURCHF 450
NZDCHF 223
NZDCAD 167
GBPNZD 799
HKDJPY 42K
AUDNZD 124
EURHKD 1.4K
USDSGD -129
AUDHKD 35
AUDSGD -3
GBPSGD 73
USDHKD -302
EURNOK 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.88 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 26
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 6
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 6
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 109
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.04 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.04 × 68
OANDA-Japan Live
0.05 × 21
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
ICMarkets-Live17
0.08 × 953
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.11 × 294
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.13 × 157
Tickmill-Live04
0.21 × 539
245 more...
This is a profitable scalping EA for MT4 accounts.

It doesn't use any martingale strategy.
Looks for best opportunities in over 28 pairs of mostly main currencies.

Does not open more than 2 trades at once, keeping your capital safe.

Each trade opened is at a 0.01 lot size, so at any moment in time, the most is
Two 0.01 trades (this will be multiplied in a safe proportion if you have more capital, according to MQL)

The Leverage of this Account is 1:50, so this is a very very safe signal.

Recommended start minimum $100 USD.


For more security and consistency in trading profits:
This EA/Signal uses a hidden Stop Loss/Take Profit invisible to your broker.
This account is on a VPS is hosted by MQL5, which I consider the most reliable VPS host for MT4.

This bot + account has NO STOP LOSS.
We wait till any trade in drawdown comes back into profit, and then the trade closes.

MadencieFx.com

Average rating:
ron_b
340
ron_b 2025.03.21 14:10 
 

No movement with this signal provider for the whole week, just commission and financing charges with my broker. Risk to reward rations does not look worth it. Moving on.

2026.01.04 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 14:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 07:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 14:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.19 04:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 19:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 14:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 12:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.10 19:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
