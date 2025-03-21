- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|61
|CHFJPY
|44
|EURUSD
|39
|USDJPY
|30
|AUDCAD
|29
|GBPJPY
|28
|CADJPY
|24
|USDCAD
|24
|GBPUSD
|23
|NZDUSD
|23
|AUDJPY
|21
|USDCHF
|18
|NZDJPY
|17
|GBPCAD
|17
|EURAUD
|16
|EURGBP
|16
|AUDUSD
|16
|EURNZD
|15
|GBPCHF
|15
|GBPAUD
|15
|EURCAD
|15
|AUDCHF
|13
|USDCNH
|13
|CADCHF
|12
|EURCHF
|12
|NZDCHF
|11
|NZDCAD
|11
|GBPNZD
|9
|HKDJPY
|8
|AUDNZD
|5
|EURHKD
|4
|USDSGD
|1
|AUDHKD
|1
|AUDSGD
|1
|GBPSGD
|1
|USDHKD
|1
|EURNOK
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|42
|CHFJPY
|28
|EURUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|28
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPJPY
|15
|CADJPY
|13
|USDCAD
|18
|GBPUSD
|11
|NZDUSD
|14
|AUDJPY
|13
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDJPY
|9
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURAUD
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURNZD
|7
|GBPCHF
|7
|GBPAUD
|9
|EURCAD
|11
|AUDCHF
|9
|USDCNH
|8
|CADCHF
|3
|EURCHF
|5
|NZDCHF
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPNZD
|5
|HKDJPY
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURHKD
|2
|USDSGD
|-1
|AUDHKD
|0
|AUDSGD
|0
|GBPSGD
|1
|USDHKD
|0
|EURNOK
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|6.2K
|CHFJPY
|4.1K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|3.3K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|2.3K
|CADJPY
|2K
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.9K
|USDCHF
|317
|NZDJPY
|1.4K
|GBPCAD
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|446
|AUDUSD
|605
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|GBPCHF
|627
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|1.5K
|AUDCHF
|766
|USDCNH
|6.1K
|CADCHF
|231
|EURCHF
|450
|NZDCHF
|223
|NZDCAD
|167
|GBPNZD
|799
|HKDJPY
|42K
|AUDNZD
|124
|EURHKD
|1.4K
|USDSGD
|-129
|AUDHKD
|35
|AUDSGD
|-3
|GBPSGD
|73
|USDHKD
|-302
|EURNOK
|1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 6
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 6
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 109
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 4
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.02 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.04 × 254
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.04 × 68
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.05 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.06 × 85
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.08 × 38
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.08 × 953
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.11 × 294
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.13 × 157
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.21 × 539
This is a profitable scalping EA for MT4 accounts.
It doesn't use any martingale strategy.
Looks for best opportunities in over 28 pairs of mostly main currencies.
Does not open more than 2 trades at once, keeping your capital safe.
Each trade opened is at a 0.01 lot size, so at any moment in time, the most is
Two 0.01 trades (this will be multiplied in a safe proportion if you have more capital, according to MQL)
The Leverage of this Account is 1:50, so this is a very very safe signal.
Recommended start minimum $100 USD.
For more security and consistency in trading profits:
This EA/Signal uses a hidden Stop Loss/Take Profit invisible to your broker.
This account is on a VPS is hosted by MQL5, which I consider the most reliable VPS host for MT4.
This bot + account has NO STOP LOSS.
We wait till any trade in drawdown comes back into profit, and then the trade closes.
MadencieFx.com
No movement with this signal provider for the whole week, just commission and financing charges with my broker. Risk to reward rations does not look worth it. Moving on.