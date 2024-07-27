The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-2 0.00 × 2 Coinexx-Live 0.00 × 5 EGlobalTrade-Classic3 0.00 × 3 OctaFX-Real5 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 9 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live06 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.00 × 12 Axi-US05-Live 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 27 Exness-Real9 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live11 0.13 × 15 FusionMarkets-Live 0.14 × 21 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.14 × 28 ICMarkets-Live07 0.15 × 20 Alpari-Pro.ECN3 0.18 × 28 Coinexx-Demo 0.19 × 75 ICMarkets-Live17 0.20 × 25 Exness-Real14 0.21 × 75 Tradeview-Live 0.28 × 102 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.33 × 15 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.45 × 157 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.50 × 163 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.58 × 1201 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.58 × 489 225 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor