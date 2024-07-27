SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NightVisionEA ICM
Alexander Kalinkin

NightVisionEA ICM

Alexander Kalinkin
Alexander Kalinkin

Alexander Kalinkin

4 (52)
Asset Management and product development at Forex
Forex Broker I work with - IC Markets (Raw spread account type): http://icmarkets.com/?camp=54362
3 products 2 signals 2 topics 18 comments
15 reviews
Reliability
342 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2020 359%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 023
Profit Trades:
5 446 (67.87%)
Loss Trades:
2 577 (32.12%)
Best trade:
92.44 USD
Worst trade:
-141.22 USD
Gross Profit:
18 550.76 USD (566 795 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 520.84 USD (440 698 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (101.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.94 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
33.49%
Max deposit load:
13.12%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.99
Long Trades:
4 609 (57.45%)
Short Trades:
3 414 (42.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
3.41 USD
Average Loss:
-6.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-129.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-239.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.20%
Annual Forecast:
-38.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.45 USD
Maximal:
759.89 USD (14.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.80% (759.72 USD)
By Equity:
10.67% (336.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1059
EURCHF 1017
USDCHF 795
GBPUSD 648
EURCAD 585
EURGBP 570
AUDNZD 508
NZDUSD 389
GBPAUD 383
EURAUD 379
GBPCAD 336
GBPCHF 336
EURNZD 322
EURUSD 234
AUDJPY 214
AUDCAD 116
CHFJPY 68
USDCAD 32
AUDCHF 32
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 980
EURCHF 229
USDCHF -95
GBPUSD 132
EURCAD 272
EURGBP 527
AUDNZD 107
NZDUSD 398
GBPAUD 106
EURAUD 64
GBPCAD -267
GBPCHF 312
EURNZD 371
EURUSD -268
AUDJPY 36
AUDCAD 86
CHFJPY 69
USDCAD -60
AUDCHF 31
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 32K
EURCHF 10K
USDCHF 1.7K
GBPUSD 6.4K
EURCAD 16K
EURGBP 14K
AUDNZD 4K
NZDUSD 9.8K
GBPAUD 7K
EURAUD 7.9K
GBPCAD -7.6K
GBPCHF 4.8K
EURNZD 16K
EURUSD -3.7K
AUDJPY 533
AUDCAD 4.6K
CHFJPY 3.9K
USDCAD -416
AUDCHF 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.44 USD
Worst trade: -141 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 12
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 27
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.13 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 21
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
Coinexx-Demo
0.19 × 75
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.45 × 157
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.58 × 1201
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.58 × 489
225 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

NightVision EA - expert advisor.

MT4 version is here.

Or MT5 version here

The risks on the signal are stated here (up to ~25% as per the historical backtests):




Average rating:
Yonatan Haim
369
Yonatan Haim 2024.07.27 21:10 
 

i love your signal, but before weekend it is beter not to put t.p

Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
2517
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi 2022.09.12 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BMLABO_
141
BMLABO_ 2022.02.23 18:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shi Dan Qiu
1296
Shi Dan Qiu 2021.10.24 10:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wakase-T
281
wakase-T 2021.10.21 12:46  (modified 2021.10.25 15:17) 
 

2021/10/25

The loss is large and the profit is small.

2021/10/21

Although the expected payoff is 1.81 USD, I think that the DD of 47 USD in one trade has a wrong idea about stop-loss.

I'm very sorry that I subscribed because I thought it was a signal with the concept of stop-loss insurance in the trade history.

visonsoft
57
visonsoft 2021.08.30 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dany761
2883
dany761 2021.07.23 09:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jitkasemp
1571
jitkasemp 2021.07.22 17:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALEX
2902
ALEX 2021.07.22 13:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nan Zhang
1919
Nan Zhang 2021.01.06 09:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

juanan González
101
juanan González 2020.12.21 18:07 
 

no opera solo hace pequeñas operaciones con beneficio en 2 o 3 pips para parecer que la cuenta sige teniendo rentabilidad y no es cierto , mala señal

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2020.11.27 16:40 
 

Good signal and low DD.

kapa77
901
kapa77 2020.11.10 04:41 
 

Great signal.

Uran Deliana
1054
Uran Deliana 2020.10.30 14:44 
 

Good signal. Always SL and TP. Keep it up Alexander and don't change your strategy.

otuwe
31
otuwe 2020.10.02 17:14   

I made a mistake in subscribing, and quickly unsubscribed in less than 3 mins after clicking subscribe

2022.01.07 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.01.07 10:40 2022.01.07 10:40:35  

Hello! Trading has been resumed. Regards, Alex

2021.12.29 07:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.12.23 13:13 2021.12.23 13:13:20  

Dear all, Trading will be stopped today and will be resumed after the New Year (4-6 January 2022). All Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

2021.10.21 21:49
80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 639 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.10.18 06:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.07.19 13:08
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 545 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.07.16 18:38 2021.07.16 18:38:30  

Dear all, For your information: subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st 2021.

2021.07.01 22:56 2021.07.01 22:56:57  

Hello, The subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st.

2021.07.01 22:56 2021.07.01 22:56:21  

Добрый день, С 1 августа подписка будет увеличена до $35 в месяц.

2021.07.01 03:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.06.25 02:23
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 521 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.06.23 19:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.01.17 23:41
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 363 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.01.08 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.24 09:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2020.10.30 18:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2020.10.28 01:19
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2020.10.28 00:17
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2020.10.23 22:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NightVisionEA ICM
35 USD per month
359%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
342
100%
8 023
67%
33%
1.19
0.38
USD
21%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.