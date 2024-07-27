- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 023
Profit Trades:
5 446 (67.87%)
Loss Trades:
2 577 (32.12%)
Best trade:
92.44 USD
Worst trade:
-141.22 USD
Gross Profit:
18 550.76 USD (566 795 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 520.84 USD (440 698 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (101.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
326.94 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
33.49%
Max deposit load:
13.12%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.99
Long Trades:
4 609 (57.45%)
Short Trades:
3 414 (42.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.38 USD
Average Profit:
3.41 USD
Average Loss:
-6.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-129.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-239.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.20%
Annual Forecast:
-38.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.45 USD
Maximal:
759.89 USD (14.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.80% (759.72 USD)
By Equity:
10.67% (336.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1059
|EURCHF
|1017
|USDCHF
|795
|GBPUSD
|648
|EURCAD
|585
|EURGBP
|570
|AUDNZD
|508
|NZDUSD
|389
|GBPAUD
|383
|EURAUD
|379
|GBPCAD
|336
|GBPCHF
|336
|EURNZD
|322
|EURUSD
|234
|AUDJPY
|214
|AUDCAD
|116
|CHFJPY
|68
|USDCAD
|32
|AUDCHF
|32
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|980
|EURCHF
|229
|USDCHF
|-95
|GBPUSD
|132
|EURCAD
|272
|EURGBP
|527
|AUDNZD
|107
|NZDUSD
|398
|GBPAUD
|106
|EURAUD
|64
|GBPCAD
|-267
|GBPCHF
|312
|EURNZD
|371
|EURUSD
|-268
|AUDJPY
|36
|AUDCAD
|86
|CHFJPY
|69
|USDCAD
|-60
|AUDCHF
|31
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|32K
|EURCHF
|10K
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|6.4K
|EURCAD
|16K
|EURGBP
|14K
|AUDNZD
|4K
|NZDUSD
|9.8K
|GBPAUD
|7K
|EURAUD
|7.9K
|GBPCAD
|-7.6K
|GBPCHF
|4.8K
|EURNZD
|16K
|EURUSD
|-3.7K
|AUDJPY
|533
|AUDCAD
|4.6K
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|-416
|AUDCHF
|1.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +92.44 USD
Worst trade: -141 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 12
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 27
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.13 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 21
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.19 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.45 × 157
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.50 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.58 × 1201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.58 × 489
Hello! Trading has been resumed. Regards, Alex
Dear all, Trading will be stopped today and will be resumed after the New Year (4-6 January 2022). All Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Dear all, For your information: subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st 2021.
Hello, The subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st.
Добрый день, С 1 августа подписка будет увеличена до $35 в месяц.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
359%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
342
100%
8 023
67%
33%
1.19
0.38
USD
USD
21%
1:500
i love your signal, but before weekend it is beter not to put t.p
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
2021/10/25
The loss is large and the profit is small.
2021/10/21
Although the expected payoff is 1.81 USD, I think that the DD of 47 USD in one trade has a wrong idea about stop-loss.
I'm very sorry that I subscribed because I thought it was a signal with the concept of stop-loss insurance in the trade history.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
no opera solo hace pequeñas operaciones con beneficio en 2 o 3 pips para parecer que la cuenta sige teniendo rentabilidad y no es cierto , mala señal
Good signal and low DD.
Great signal.
Good signal. Always SL and TP. Keep it up Alexander and don't change your strategy.
I made a mistake in subscribing, and quickly unsubscribed in less than 3 mins after clicking subscribe