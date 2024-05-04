SignalsSections
Qi Kai Fan

BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
102 weeks
2 / 1.1K USD
growth since 2024 1 077%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
948
Profit Trades:
426 (44.93%)
Loss Trades:
522 (55.06%)
Best trade:
56.30 USD
Worst trade:
-48.40 USD
Gross Profit:
2 866.11 USD (9 019 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 442.47 USD (6 929 818 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (106.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.86 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
2.53%
Max deposit load:
60.08%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
531 (56.01%)
Short Trades:
417 (43.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
6.73 USD
Average Loss:
-4.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-40.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-158.74 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
6.55%
Annual Forecast:
79.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.27 USD
Maximal:
247.17 USD (32.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.29% (247.17 USD)
By Equity:
21.99% (20.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 863
XAUUSD 48
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 7
GBPCAD 7
USDJPY 6
AUDUSD 4
EURSGD 4
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 345
XAUUSD 100
GBPUSD -10
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD 6
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD -8
EURSGD -1
ETHUSD 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.1M
XAUUSD 10K
GBPUSD -141
EURUSD -313
GBPCAD 339
USDJPY 95
AUDUSD -184
EURSGD -40
ETHUSD 3.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.30 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 4
CMTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 15
GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.11 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.44 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
94 more...
BTC breakout scalper system . 

10% risk (max) per order with sl , no Martingale, no Grid.

@2025-11, I ever planned to run portfolio copied from my IC MT5 account, but there is a problem on its MT5 to MT4,as it maybe can not copy well,  so I am back to its original BTC system.


 Pairs ： BTC 


Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC,  if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend  trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better to use same Broker,  IC sign up link : click me.


Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ Need to be very patient.



No reviews
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 16:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 04:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 10:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.10 14:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.06 16:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.25 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.24 20:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.21 16:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.10 05:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.07 00:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.03 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
