|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|863
|XAUUSD
|48
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURSGD
|4
|ETHUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|345
|XAUUSD
|100
|GBPUSD
|-10
|EURUSD
|-27
|GBPCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|-8
|EURSGD
|-1
|ETHUSD
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.1M
|XAUUSD
|10K
|GBPUSD
|-141
|EURUSD
|-313
|GBPCAD
|339
|USDJPY
|95
|AUDUSD
|-184
|EURSGD
|-40
|ETHUSD
|3.2K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 4
|
CMTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 15
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.11 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.32 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.44 × 39
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.50 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
BTC breakout scalper system .
10% risk (max) per order with sl , no Martingale, no Grid.
@2025-11, I ever planned to run portfolio copied from my IC MT5 account, but there is a problem on its MT5 to MT4,as it maybe can not copy well, so I am back to its original BTC system.
Pairs ： BTC
Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC, if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.
better to use same Broker, IC sign up link : click me.
Some Rules :
1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.
2/ Need to be very patient.
