BTC breakout scalper system .

10% risk (max) per order with sl , no Martingale, no Grid.

@2025-11, I ever planned to run portfolio copied from my IC MT5 account, but there is a problem on its MT5 to MT4,as it maybe can not copy well, so I am back to its original BTC system.





Pairs ： BTC





Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC, if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better to use same Broker, IC sign up link : click me.





Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ Need to be very patient.







