- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
532
Profit Trades:
359 (67.48%)
Loss Trades:
173 (32.52%)
Best trade:
94.08 USD
Worst trade:
-180.75 USD
Gross Profit:
2 880.76 USD (1 440 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 287.11 USD (1 211 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (149.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
226.62 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.53
Long Trades:
278 (52.26%)
Short Trades:
254 (47.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.12 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-13.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-42.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
100.63%
Annual Forecast:
1 220.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.13 USD
Maximal:
234.45 USD (74.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.87% (234.45 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|250
|XAUUSD
|162
|AUDUSD
|25
|AUDCAD
|24
|USDCAD
|23
|EURUSD
|15
|USDCHF
|14
|NZDCAD
|14
|NZDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|89
|XAUUSD
|332
|AUDUSD
|48
|AUDCAD
|38
|USDCAD
|30
|EURUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|35
|NZDCAD
|17
|NZDUSD
|-2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|165K
|XAUUSD
|45K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|6K
|USDCAD
|5.1K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|USDCHF
|4.1K
|NZDCAD
|2.8K
|NZDUSD
|-159
|GBPUSD
|137
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
|0.00 × 74
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 87
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 22
|
EverestCM-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
TriumphFX-live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 13
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 8
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 75
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
PFD-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JPMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 3
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 37
