SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Hype MT4
Sugianto

Gold Hype MT4

Sugianto
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 226%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
532
Profit Trades:
359 (67.48%)
Loss Trades:
173 (32.52%)
Best trade:
94.08 USD
Worst trade:
-180.75 USD
Gross Profit:
2 880.76 USD (1 440 958 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 287.11 USD (1 211 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (149.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
226.62 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.53
Long Trades:
278 (52.26%)
Short Trades:
254 (47.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.12 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-13.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-42.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-180.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
100.63%
Annual Forecast:
1 220.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.13 USD
Maximal:
234.45 USD (74.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.87% (234.45 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 250
XAUUSD 162
AUDUSD 25
AUDCAD 24
USDCAD 23
EURUSD 15
USDCHF 14
NZDCAD 14
NZDUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 89
XAUUSD 332
AUDUSD 48
AUDCAD 38
USDCAD 30
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 35
NZDCAD 17
NZDUSD -2
GBPUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 165K
XAUUSD 45K
AUDUSD 3.8K
AUDCAD 6K
USDCAD 5.1K
EURUSD 1.1K
USDCHF 4.1K
NZDCAD 2.8K
NZDUSD -159
GBPUSD 137
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +94.08 USD
Worst trade: -181 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -42.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 74
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 2
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 87
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 22
EverestCM-Platform
0.00 × 2
TriumphFX-live
0.00 × 1
SVSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 13
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 8
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 75
InfinoxCapital-Live04
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 24
PFD-Real
0.00 × 1
JPMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
0.00 × 1
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 3
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.00 × 6
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 37
1036 more...
No reviews
2026.01.03 04:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
