- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|131
|USDJPY#
|74
|GBPUSD#
|31
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|4.1K
|USDJPY#
|-272
|GBPUSD#
|-165
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|24K
|USDJPY#
|-2.1K
|GBPUSD#
|-1.1K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.
我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。
如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。
USD
USD
USD