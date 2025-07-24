SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv xm3000
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv xm3000

Ki Kwong Choi
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 121%
XMGlobal-Real 15
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
49 (20.76%)
Loss Trades:
187 (79.24%)
Best trade:
375.25 USD
Worst trade:
-113.25 USD
Gross Profit:
9 745.37 USD (65 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 102.95 USD (44 850 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (430.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
972.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
35.92%
Max deposit load:
9.46%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.62
Long Trades:
135 (57.20%)
Short Trades:
101 (42.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
15.43 USD
Average Profit:
198.89 USD
Average Loss:
-32.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-607.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-607.54 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
47.53%
Annual Forecast:
576.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
247.96 USD
Maximal:
647.82 USD (19.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.05% (647.82 USD)
By Equity:
4.05% (150.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 131
USDJPY# 74
GBPUSD# 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 4.1K
USDJPY# -272
GBPUSD# -165
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 24K
USDJPY# -2.1K
GBPUSD# -1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +375.25 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +430.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -607.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No reviews
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 01:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 01:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 12:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.24 12:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 12:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yhqtv xm3000
30 USD per month
121%
0
0
USD
6.6K
USD
23
100%
236
20%
36%
1.59
15.43
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.