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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Niguru GBP
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Niguru GBP

Nino Guevara Ruwano
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Nino Guevara Ruwano

3.3 (14)
Nino Guevara Ruwano is a programmer, book author, reiki practitioner.
Apart from the MQL programming language, Nino Guevara Ruwano also masters various popular programming languages for hardware and software, such as C++, Javascript, PHP, Python, Visual Basic, Pascal, Delphi, Assembly.
27 products 3 signals 1 topic 60 comments
1 review
Reliability
179 weeks
1 / 993 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 21 355%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 029
Profit Trades:
1 767 (87.08%)
Loss Trades:
262 (12.91%)
Best trade:
115.84 USD
Worst trade:
-801.90 USD
Gross Profit:
5 068.10 USD (453 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 491.34 USD (268 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (616.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
616.99 USD (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
67.17%
Max deposit load:
13.36%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.36
Long Trades:
1 290 (63.58%)
Short Trades:
739 (36.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
2.87 USD
Average Loss:
-13.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-437.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-801.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.36%
Annual Forecast:
52.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 163.33 USD (47.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.36% (1 163.33 USD)
By Equity:
39.36% (28.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2028
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 186K
XAUUSD 3
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +115.84 USD
Worst trade: -802 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +616.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -437.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 6
QtradeFX-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 21
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
0.00 × 3
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
325 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

I'm currently using a new, more advanced robot that can generate higher monthly profits with very low daily DD.

Please examine my trading history from mid-May 2026 to today. You'll see a significant change in profit and low DD.


Pelase understand that each forex pair's movement is not particularly fast. Currency movements are controlled by each country's financial authorities, thus controlling the speed of movement.

This results in closing times that can sometimes take more than a day.

Happy trading :-)

🚀 GBPUSD Signal – Stable, Consistent, and Beginner-Friendly! 🚀

Looking for a reliable way to trade Forex without spending hours analyzing charts? Our GBPUSD MT5 Signal is designed to make trading simpler, smarter, and more structured.

💡 Key Advantages:
✅ Focused exclusively on GBPUSD, one of the most liquid currency pairs
✅ Uses a fixed-lot averaging strategy to maintain controlled risk management
✅ Designed to pursue consistent profits without aggressive lot multiplication
✅ Perfect for beginners who want to learn while following a proven strategy
✅ Also suitable for experienced traders seeking a practical and stable trading approach

📈 With disciplined trade management and a balanced strategy, this signal aims to deliver attractive opportunities while keeping risk under control.

🎯 Let the strategy do the work while you focus on the results.


Please note:
CFDs & leveraged FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 
Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.
If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.
Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.


Average rating:
Juergen Schnitzler
360
Juergen Schnitzler 2023.06.16 10:12 
 

This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.

Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.

BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.

These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.

So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!

2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 09:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 12:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 05:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 14:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 06:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.21 22:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.04.16 11:51
No swaps are charged
2026.03.13 07:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.03.12 21:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Niguru GBP
30 USD per month
21 355%
1
993
USD
643
USD
179
100%
2 029
87%
67%
1.45
0.78
USD
39%
1:500
Copy

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