- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 224
Profit Trades:
841 (68.70%)
Loss Trades:
383 (31.29%)
Best trade:
4 617.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 888.00 USD
Gross Profit:
66 613.70 USD (281 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 840.60 USD (196 817 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (2 379.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 828.80 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.81
Long Trades:
768 (62.75%)
Short Trades:
456 (37.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.23
Expected Payoff:
30.04 USD
Average Profit:
79.21 USD
Average Loss:
-77.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-344.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 888.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.51%
Annual Forecast:
297.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 850.80 USD
Maximal:
3 401.60 USD (11.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.15% (3 401.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDz
|1221
|XAGUSDz
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDz
|27K
|XAGUSDz
|9.4K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDz
|66K
|XAGUSDz
|19K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 617.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 888 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 379.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -344.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Maxco-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
follow the trend Gold
No reviews