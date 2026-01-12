SignalsSections
Cipto Handoyo

Soember Oerip

Cipto Handoyo
0 reviews
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 165%
Maxco-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 224
Profit Trades:
841 (68.70%)
Loss Trades:
383 (31.29%)
Best trade:
4 617.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1 888.00 USD
Gross Profit:
66 613.70 USD (281 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 840.60 USD (196 817 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (2 379.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 828.80 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.81
Long Trades:
768 (62.75%)
Short Trades:
456 (37.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.23
Expected Payoff:
30.04 USD
Average Profit:
79.21 USD
Average Loss:
-77.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-344.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 888.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.51%
Annual Forecast:
297.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 850.80 USD
Maximal:
3 401.60 USD (11.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.15% (3 401.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDz 1221
XAGUSDz 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDz 27K
XAGUSDz 9.4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDz 66K
XAGUSDz 19K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 617.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 888 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 379.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -344.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Maxco-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

follow the trend Gold



No reviews
