- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
764
Profit Trades:
615 (80.49%)
Loss Trades:
149 (19.50%)
Best trade:
579.04 USD
Worst trade:
-259.30 USD
Gross Profit:
13 168.17 USD (3 717 993 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 930.37 USD (2 271 452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (266.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 265.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.80%
Max deposit load:
19.30%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.04
Long Trades:
376 (49.21%)
Short Trades:
388 (50.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
6.86 USD
Average Profit:
21.41 USD
Average Loss:
-53.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-166.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-462.29 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.54%
Annual Forecast:
224.98%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
867.26 USD (19.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.64% (414.32 USD)
By Equity:
23.79% (287.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|102
|EURNZD
|94
|USDCHF
|78
|NZDJPY
|73
|AUDNZD
|69
|AUDCAD
|59
|NZDCAD
|51
|GBPCHF
|51
|AUDCHF
|48
|XAGUSD
|38
|BTCUSD
|24
|ETHUSD
|24
|GBPUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|16
|JP225
|12
|XAUUSD
|4
|XTIUSD
|2
|STOXX50
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|135
|EURNZD
|128
|USDCHF
|136
|NZDJPY
|98
|AUDNZD
|87
|AUDCAD
|86
|NZDCAD
|89
|GBPCHF
|108
|AUDCHF
|136
|XAGUSD
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|587
|ETHUSD
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|292
|USDJPY
|-332
|JP225
|49
|XAUUSD
|459
|XTIUSD
|10
|STOXX50
|-115
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|5K
|USDCHF
|1K
|NZDJPY
|597
|AUDNZD
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|3K
|NZDCAD
|2.8K
|GBPCHF
|913
|AUDCHF
|2.1K
|XAGUSD
|18K
|BTCUSD
|951K
|ETHUSD
|106K
|GBPUSD
|3.2K
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|JP225
|342K
|XAUUSD
|11K
|XTIUSD
|14
|STOXX50
|-3.3K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +579.04 USD
Worst trade: -259 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +266.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 9
|
NewWinFx-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.28 × 74
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.38 × 892
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.43 × 40
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.44 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.49 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.50 × 549
|
LeadCapitalCorp-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.54 × 134
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.74 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.83 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.08 × 1328
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.22 × 72
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.38 × 2152
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.60 × 800
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.71 × 196
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|1.84 × 38
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.95 × 43
任何事做到极致就是艺术
