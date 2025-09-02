SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FxEZWin
Hang Lou

FxEZWin

Hang Lou
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 111 USD per month
growth since 2025 605%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
764
Profit Trades:
615 (80.49%)
Loss Trades:
149 (19.50%)
Best trade:
579.04 USD
Worst trade:
-259.30 USD
Gross Profit:
13 168.17 USD (3 717 993 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 930.37 USD (2 271 452 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (266.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 265.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
95.80%
Max deposit load:
19.30%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.04
Long Trades:
376 (49.21%)
Short Trades:
388 (50.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
6.86 USD
Average Profit:
21.41 USD
Average Loss:
-53.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-166.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-462.29 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.54%
Annual Forecast:
224.98%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
867.26 USD (19.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.64% (414.32 USD)
By Equity:
23.79% (287.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 102
EURNZD 94
USDCHF 78
NZDJPY 73
AUDNZD 69
AUDCAD 59
NZDCAD 51
GBPCHF 51
AUDCHF 48
XAGUSD 38
BTCUSD 24
ETHUSD 24
GBPUSD 17
USDJPY 16
JP225 12
XAUUSD 4
XTIUSD 2
STOXX50 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 135
EURNZD 128
USDCHF 136
NZDJPY 98
AUDNZD 87
AUDCAD 86
NZDCAD 89
GBPCHF 108
AUDCHF 136
XAGUSD 1.9K
BTCUSD 587
ETHUSD 1.4K
GBPUSD 292
USDJPY -332
JP225 49
XAUUSD 459
XTIUSD 10
STOXX50 -115
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 1.1K
EURNZD 5K
USDCHF 1K
NZDJPY 597
AUDNZD 3.8K
AUDCAD 3K
NZDCAD 2.8K
GBPCHF 913
AUDCHF 2.1K
XAGUSD 18K
BTCUSD 951K
ETHUSD 106K
GBPUSD 3.2K
USDJPY -1.4K
JP225 342K
XAUUSD 11K
XTIUSD 14
STOXX50 -3.3K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +579.04 USD
Worst trade: -259 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +266.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 9
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.28 × 74
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.38 × 892
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.43 × 40
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.44 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.49 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 549
LeadCapitalCorp-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live06
0.54 × 134
Tickmill-Live02
0.74 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.83 × 6
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.08 × 1328
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.22 × 72
Hankotrade-Live
1.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.38 × 2152
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.60 × 800
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.71 × 196
Valutrades-Real-HK
1.84 × 38
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.95 × 43
71 more...
任何事做到极致就是艺术
No reviews
2025.12.14 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 15:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 09:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 01:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 08:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 22:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 02:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 06:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 06:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 21:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.17 12:31
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.12 21:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 15:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 00:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.