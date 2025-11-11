- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|547
|NQ100.R
|4
|GBPJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|26K
|NQ100.R
|70
|GBPJPY
|-162
|CADJPY
|-22
|EURJPY
|-71
|AUDJPY
|97
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|191K
|NQ100.R
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|CADJPY
|-16
|EURJPY
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|1.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.
This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.
We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.
What We Offer:
-
Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.
-
High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.
-
Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.
Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.
USD
USD
USD