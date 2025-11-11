SignalsSections
Muhammad Bintang Adenia

PrintingYourWallet

Muhammad Bintang Adenia
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 375%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
557
Profit Trades:
251 (45.06%)
Loss Trades:
306 (54.94%)
Best trade:
2 982.56 USD
Worst trade:
-804.60 USD
Gross Profit:
100 471.08 USD (766 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-75 059.12 USD (574 061 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (10 179.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 179.07 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
65.58%
Max deposit load:
6.58%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
370 (66.43%)
Short Trades:
187 (33.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
45.62 USD
Average Profit:
400.28 USD
Average Loss:
-245.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-3 135.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 102.40 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
6.56%
Annual Forecast:
79.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 572.88 USD
Maximal:
9 121.53 USD (29.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.98% (4 824.33 USD)
By Equity:
3.47% (976.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 547
NQ100.R 4
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
EURJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 26K
NQ100.R 70
GBPJPY -162
CADJPY -22
EURJPY -71
AUDJPY 97
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 191K
NQ100.R 2.7K
GBPJPY -2.1K
CADJPY -16
EURJPY -1K
AUDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 982.56 USD
Worst trade: -805 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 179.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 135.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Precision Trading: A Long-Term Vision.

This signal is designed for traders who value longevity over short-term spikes. Our approach utilizes a [Sebutkan strategi Anda, contoh: trend-following atau mean-reversion] methodology, rigorously backtested and executed with surgical precision.

We believe that sustained success comes from adapting to the market, not chasing every volatile move.

What We Offer:

  • Systematic Execution: No emotion, just clear, rule-based entries and exits.

  • High-Quality Trades: We prioritize quality over quantity, focusing on high-probability setups.

  • Full Transparency: All key metrics, including Maximum Drawdown and Profit Factor, are available for your analysis.

Join a community of traders who understand that true wealth is built patiently.


No reviews
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 358 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PrintingYourWallet
30 USD per month
375%
0
0
USD
30K
USD
58
0%
557
45%
66%
1.33
45.62
USD
45%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.