Andri Husman

JossGrowth

Andri Husman
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 793%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 474
Profit Trades:
1 166 (79.10%)
Loss Trades:
308 (20.90%)
Best trade:
58.50 USD
Worst trade:
-48.56 USD
Gross Profit:
3 519.73 USD (311 401 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 199.08 USD (117 250 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (36.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.40 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
11.33%
Max deposit load:
2.51%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
186
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
30.15
Long Trades:
1 058 (71.78%)
Short Trades:
416 (28.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.94
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
3.02 USD
Average Loss:
-3.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-67.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.98 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.73%
Annual Forecast:
166.60%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.20 USD
Maximal:
76.98 USD (3.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.89% (76.05 USD)
By Equity:
5.43% (57.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 1474
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 2.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 194K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58.50 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal is powered 100% by an EA for consistent, emotion-free trading. Beware accounts with no real history and small capital—they rarely last even a month. 

Recommended investment: 300 USD per multiplier. 

Master balance resets to 1000 USD weekly. 


No reviews
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.21 22:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 22:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.21 22:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.17 09:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 19:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.07 00:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.07 00:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.07 00:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 02:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 08:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
