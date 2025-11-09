- Growth
Trades:
1 474
Profit Trades:
1 166 (79.10%)
Loss Trades:
308 (20.90%)
Best trade:
58.50 USD
Worst trade:
-48.56 USD
Gross Profit:
3 519.73 USD (311 401 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 199.08 USD (117 250 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (36.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.40 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
11.33%
Max deposit load:
2.51%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
186
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
30.15
Long Trades:
1 058 (71.78%)
Short Trades:
416 (28.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.94
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
3.02 USD
Average Loss:
-3.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-67.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.98 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
13.73%
Annual Forecast:
166.60%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.20 USD
Maximal:
76.98 USD (3.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.89% (76.05 USD)
By Equity:
5.43% (57.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|1474
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|2.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|194K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal is powered 100% by an EA for consistent, emotion-free trading. Beware accounts with no real history and small capital—they rarely last even a month.
Recommended investment: 300 USD per multiplier.
Master balance resets to 1000 USD weekly.
