Aprison

Bali Paradiso

Aprison
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 94%
OctaFX-Real10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
63 (34.80%)
Loss Trades:
118 (65.19%)
Best trade:
84.08 USD
Worst trade:
-12.46 USD
Gross Profit:
839.91 USD (85 193 pips)
Gross Loss:
-681.02 USD (68 722 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.05 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
171 (94.48%)
Short Trades:
10 (5.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
13.33 USD
Average Loss:
-5.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-41.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.56 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
92.49%
Annual Forecast:
1 122.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.74 USD
Maximal:
87.03 USD (37.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.17% (87.03 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 154
AUDJPY 14
NZDJPY 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 149
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
AUDJPY 2.6K
NZDJPY -1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 8
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 19
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 16
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 53
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.25 × 8
Time Frame used: H1. Using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic to determine Open Position.

My major pairs are for AUDJPY and NZDJPY with TP and SL. TP is mostly 1:1 and SL 1:04.

Gold is set with SL 1:1 and TP mostly 1:3 - 1:8.


No reviews
2026.01.04 16:47
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.15% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 16:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
