Trades:
181
Profit Trades:
63 (34.80%)
Loss Trades:
118 (65.19%)
Best trade:
84.08 USD
Worst trade:
-12.46 USD
Gross Profit:
839.91 USD (85 193 pips)
Gross Loss:
-681.02 USD (68 722 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (8.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.05 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
1.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
171 (94.48%)
Short Trades:
10 (5.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
13.33 USD
Average Loss:
-5.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-41.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.56 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
92.49%
Annual Forecast:
1 122.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.74 USD
Maximal:
87.03 USD (37.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.17% (87.03 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|154
|AUDJPY
|14
|NZDJPY
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|149
|AUDJPY
|16
|NZDJPY
|-7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|AUDJPY
|2.6K
|NZDJPY
|-1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.08 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 19
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 16
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 53
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.25 × 8
Time Frame used: H1. Using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR and Stochastic to determine Open Position.
My major pairs are for AUDJPY and NZDJPY with TP and SL. TP is mostly 1:1 and SL 1:04.
Gold is set with SL 1:1 and TP mostly 1:3 - 1:8.
