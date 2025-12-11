SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Axis Alpha Capital
NES Technology

Axis Alpha Capital

NES Technology
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 598%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 332
Profit Trades:
3 908 (73.29%)
Loss Trades:
1 424 (26.71%)
Best trade:
111.36 USD
Worst trade:
-109.64 USD
Gross Profit:
12 591.38 USD (582 561 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 902.55 USD (436 011 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (38.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
185.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
2.67%
Max deposit load:
1.63%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
28.77
Long Trades:
2 652 (49.74%)
Short Trades:
2 680 (50.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
3.22 USD
Average Loss:
-5.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-8.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.95 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.79%
Annual Forecast:
70.23%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.30 USD
Maximal:
162.95 USD (4.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.26% (162.95 USD)
By Equity:
0.57% (29.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 3873
XAUUSD 1400
US30+ 59
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.6K
XAUUSD 1.1K
US30+ 50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 90K
XAUUSD 16K
US30+ 41K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +111.36 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 10:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 07:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 03:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 00:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
