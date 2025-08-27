SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TrendCatcher
Anton Laas

TrendCatcher

Anton Laas
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 922%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 421
Profit Trades:
780 (54.89%)
Loss Trades:
641 (45.11%)
Best trade:
199.69 USD
Worst trade:
-303.98 USD
Gross Profit:
19 662.00 USD (349 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 679.56 USD (268 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (281.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
308.08 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
93.82%
Max deposit load:
100.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
1 090 (76.71%)
Short Trades:
331 (23.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
2.10 USD
Average Profit:
25.21 USD
Average Loss:
-26.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-490.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-490.98 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
24.80%
Annual Forecast:
300.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 210.97 USD (37.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.83% (502.80 USD)
By Equity:
25.18% (401.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BRENT 344
.US500Cash 332
USDJPY 175
USDCAD 161
XAUUSD 158
XAGUSD 80
AUDUSD 47
NZDUSD 44
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD 27
EURCHF 9
WTI 3
USDCHF 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BRENT -185
.US500Cash 925
USDJPY 112
USDCAD 566
XAUUSD 1.2K
XAGUSD 422
AUDUSD -325
NZDUSD 310
EURUSD 65
GBPUSD -196
EURCHF 1
WTI 74
USDCHF 32
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BRENT -4.7K
.US500Cash 5.5K
USDJPY -4.2K
USDCAD 1.6K
XAUUSD 79K
XAGUSD 5.8K
AUDUSD -2.7K
NZDUSD 1.8K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD -2.6K
EURCHF 159
WTI 210
USDCHF 295
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +199.69 USD
Worst trade: -304 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -490.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.13 × 8
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.36 × 11
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 28
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1321
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.58 × 330
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
0.96 × 102
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.00 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
51 more...
No reviews
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 17:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 16:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 288 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 13:14
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 266 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 10:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 13:25
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 259 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 15:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 06:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 11:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.