Trades:
1 421
Profit Trades:
780 (54.89%)
Loss Trades:
641 (45.11%)
Best trade:
199.69 USD
Worst trade:
-303.98 USD
Gross Profit:
19 662.00 USD (349 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 679.56 USD (268 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (281.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
308.08 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
93.82%
Max deposit load:
100.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
1 090 (76.71%)
Short Trades:
331 (23.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
2.10 USD
Average Profit:
25.21 USD
Average Loss:
-26.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-490.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-490.98 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
24.80%
Annual Forecast:
300.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 210.97 USD (37.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.83% (502.80 USD)
By Equity:
25.18% (401.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BRENT
|344
|.US500Cash
|332
|USDJPY
|175
|USDCAD
|161
|XAUUSD
|158
|XAGUSD
|80
|AUDUSD
|47
|NZDUSD
|44
|EURUSD
|40
|GBPUSD
|27
|EURCHF
|9
|WTI
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BRENT
|-185
|.US500Cash
|925
|USDJPY
|112
|USDCAD
|566
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|XAGUSD
|422
|AUDUSD
|-325
|NZDUSD
|310
|EURUSD
|65
|GBPUSD
|-196
|EURCHF
|1
|WTI
|74
|USDCHF
|32
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BRENT
|-4.7K
|.US500Cash
|5.5K
|USDJPY
|-4.2K
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|XAUUSD
|79K
|XAGUSD
|5.8K
|AUDUSD
|-2.7K
|NZDUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|EURCHF
|159
|WTI
|210
|USDCHF
|295
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +199.69 USD
Worst trade: -304 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +281.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -490.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.13 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.36 × 11
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.50 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 1321
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.58 × 330
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 94
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.96 × 102
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.00 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
922%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
51
0%
1 421
54%
94%
1.17
2.10
USD
USD
43%
1:300