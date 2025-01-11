SignalsSections
Adul Tanthuvanit

GoldBot1

Adul Tanthuvanit
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 458%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
205
Profit Trades:
118 (57.56%)
Loss Trades:
87 (42.44%)
Best trade:
91.99 USD
Worst trade:
-41.33 USD
Gross Profit:
2 199.48 USD (222 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-784.01 USD (78 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (254.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
301.35 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
12.10%
Max deposit load:
10.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.65
Long Trades:
174 (84.88%)
Short Trades:
31 (15.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
6.90 USD
Average Profit:
18.64 USD
Average Loss:
-9.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-133.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-176.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.74%
Annual Forecast:
275.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.38 USD
Maximal:
185.07 USD (10.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.82% (133.97 USD)
By Equity:
12.40% (82.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 205
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 144K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +91.99 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +254.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
1.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.44 × 131
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1.77 × 2370
VantageFX-Live 1
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.86 × 73
EightcapLtd-Real2
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
3.20 × 5
Axi-US09-Live
4.86 × 220
Exness-Real2
5.65 × 111
RoboForex-Pro-5
7.00 × 924
XMGlobal-Real 8
12.67 × 460
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
19.00 × 1
GoldBot One EA
No reviews
2025.12.22 23:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 16:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 19:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.15 16:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 12:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 05:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 05:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 12:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
