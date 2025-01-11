- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
205
Profit Trades:
118 (57.56%)
Loss Trades:
87 (42.44%)
Best trade:
91.99 USD
Worst trade:
-41.33 USD
Gross Profit:
2 199.48 USD (222 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-784.01 USD (78 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (254.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
301.35 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
12.10%
Max deposit load:
10.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.65
Long Trades:
174 (84.88%)
Short Trades:
31 (15.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.81
Expected Payoff:
6.90 USD
Average Profit:
18.64 USD
Average Loss:
-9.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-133.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-176.52 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.74%
Annual Forecast:
275.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.38 USD
Maximal:
185.07 USD (10.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.82% (133.97 USD)
By Equity:
12.40% (82.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|205
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|144K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.99 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +254.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|1.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.44 × 131
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|1.77 × 2370
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.86 × 73
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|3.20 × 5
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.86 × 220
|
Exness-Real2
|5.65 × 111
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|7.00 × 924
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|12.67 × 460
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|19.00 × 1
GoldBot One EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
458%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
49
100%
205
57%
12%
2.80
6.90
USD
USD
20%
1:500