- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
192
Profit Trades:
110 (57.29%)
Loss Trades:
82 (42.71%)
Best trade:
92.00 USD
Worst trade:
-41.44 USD
Gross Profit:
2 152.76 USD (217 255 pips)
Gross Loss:
-806.56 USD (90 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (201.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
296.61 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
9.45%
Max deposit load:
10.63%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.15
Long Trades:
161 (83.85%)
Short Trades:
31 (16.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.67
Expected Payoff:
7.01 USD
Average Profit:
19.57 USD
Average Loss:
-9.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-62.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-176.96 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
34.80%
Annual Forecast:
422.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.03 USD
Maximal:
188.18 USD (11.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.87% (134.50 USD)
By Equity:
13.35% (101.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|190
|NDX100
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|NDX100
|-11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|138K
|NDX100
|-11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +92.00 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|1.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.44 × 131
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.86 × 73
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|3.20 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|3.86 × 2667
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.86 × 220
|
Exness-Real2
|5.65 × 111
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|7.00 × 924
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|12.67 × 460
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|19.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
490%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
47
100%
192
57%
9%
2.66
7.01
USD
USD
24%
1:500