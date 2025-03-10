SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Eightcap 491
Papada Pitchayachananon

Eightcap 491

Papada Pitchayachananon
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 490%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
192
Profit Trades:
110 (57.29%)
Loss Trades:
82 (42.71%)
Best trade:
92.00 USD
Worst trade:
-41.44 USD
Gross Profit:
2 152.76 USD (217 255 pips)
Gross Loss:
-806.56 USD (90 534 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (201.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
296.61 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
9.45%
Max deposit load:
10.63%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.15
Long Trades:
161 (83.85%)
Short Trades:
31 (16.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.67
Expected Payoff:
7.01 USD
Average Profit:
19.57 USD
Average Loss:
-9.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-62.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-176.96 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
34.80%
Annual Forecast:
422.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.03 USD
Maximal:
188.18 USD (11.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.87% (134.50 USD)
By Equity:
13.35% (101.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 190
NDX100 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
NDX100 -11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 138K
NDX100 -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.00 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -62.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
1.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.44 × 131
VantageFX-Live 1
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.86 × 73
EightcapLtd-Real2
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
3.20 × 5
EightcapLtd-Real-4
3.86 × 2667
Axi-US09-Live
4.86 × 220
Exness-Real2
5.65 × 111
RoboForex-Pro-5
7.00 × 924
XMGlobal-Real 8
12.67 × 460
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
19.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 14:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 18:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 19:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.13 05:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 10:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 07:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 09:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 05:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
