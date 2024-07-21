SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kivenara 815m52ff
Kevin Rana Sidharta

Kivenara 815m52ff

Kevin Rana Sidharta
0 reviews
Reliability
91 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 416%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
403
Profit Trades:
209 (51.86%)
Loss Trades:
194 (48.14%)
Best trade:
59.19 USD
Worst trade:
-11.47 USD
Gross Profit:
2 341.19 USD (234 007 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 956.46 USD (195 595 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (117.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.56 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
34.76%
Max deposit load:
3.66%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
231 (57.32%)
Short Trades:
172 (42.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
11.20 USD
Average Loss:
-10.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-111.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.06 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
11.00%
Annual Forecast:
133.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.59 USD
Maximal:
190.25 USD (36.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.81% (190.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.90% (9.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 403
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 385
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 38K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.19 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoDo-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.08 × 12
OctaFX-Real10
1.46 × 13
OctaFX-Real8
1.52 × 25
OctaFX-Real7
3.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
4.41 × 49
No reviews
2024.08.06 18:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.31 20:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.26 18:33
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.22 18:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.22 13:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
