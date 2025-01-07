-Single Entry On Gold & GU-SL each entry-TP hiddenNote

[12 september 2025]

Exness brokers have archived transactions, which causes MQL5 to interpret them as deposits. This often results in large drawdowns. If this happens, I'll set up an new account non Exness broker [fpmarkets, pepperstone, etc.] that uses the Turtle One EA. Performance will be the same because i copy directly from account Exness. Dany



