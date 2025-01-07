- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
264 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
64 (19.51%)
Best trade:
30.11 USD
Worst trade:
-13.00 USD
Gross Profit:
693.48 USD (536 383 pips)
Gross Loss:
-427.85 USD (351 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (52.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.49 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
17.77%
Max deposit load:
10.90%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.78
Long Trades:
196 (59.76%)
Short Trades:
132 (40.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.63 USD
Average Loss:
-6.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.40 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.15%
Annual Forecast:
268.80%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.63 USD
Maximal:
45.94 USD (11.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.88% (42.61 USD)
By Equity:
10.40% (16.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|199
|GBPUSD
|126
|GBPCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|176
|GBPUSD
|93
|GBPCAD
|-3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|176K
|GBPUSD
|9.2K
|GBPCAD
|-498
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.11 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real21
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.08 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.16 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.75 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 5
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
|1.10 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.15 × 68
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|1.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.38 × 39
|
Exness-Real6
|1.64 × 61
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 20
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|1.80 × 40
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|2.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real7
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.26 × 239
|
Exness-Real16
|2.82 × 255
|
Ava-Real 6
|3.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|3.73 × 37
|
Exness-Real
|4.12 × 26
-Single Entry On Gold & GU
-SL each entry
-TP hidden
Note
[12 september 2025]
-SL each entry
-TP hidden
Note
[12 september 2025]
Exness brokers have archived transactions, which causes MQL5 to interpret them as deposits. This often results in large drawdowns. If this happens, I'll set up an new account non Exness broker [fpmarkets, pepperstone, etc.] that uses the Turtle One EA. Performance will be the same because i copy directly from account Exness. Dany
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
276%
8
13K
USD
USD
307
USD
USD
51
99%
328
80%
18%
1.62
0.81
USD
USD
19%
1:500