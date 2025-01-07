SignalsSections
Dany Wardiyanto

Turtle One

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
8 / 13K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 276%
Exness-Real16
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
264 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
64 (19.51%)
Best trade:
30.11 USD
Worst trade:
-13.00 USD
Gross Profit:
693.48 USD (536 383 pips)
Gross Loss:
-427.85 USD (351 355 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (52.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.49 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
17.77%
Max deposit load:
10.90%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.78
Long Trades:
196 (59.76%)
Short Trades:
132 (40.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.63 USD
Average Loss:
-6.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.40 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.15%
Annual Forecast:
268.80%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.63 USD
Maximal:
45.94 USD (11.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.88% (42.61 USD)
By Equity:
10.40% (16.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 199
GBPUSD 126
GBPCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 176
GBPUSD 93
GBPCAD -3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 176K
GBPUSD 9.2K
GBPCAD -498
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.11 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real21
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
Axi-US06-Live
0.08 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.16 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.75 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.00 × 5
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
1.10 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.15 × 68
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
1.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.38 × 39
Exness-Real6
1.64 × 61
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 20
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
1.80 × 40
VantageInternational-Live 22
2.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real7
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.26 × 239
Exness-Real16
2.82 × 255
Ava-Real 6
3.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live05
3.73 × 37
Exness-Real
4.12 × 26
-Single Entry On Gold & GU
-SL each entry
-TP hidden

Note

[12 september 2025]
Exness brokers have archived transactions, which causes MQL5 to interpret them as deposits. This often results in large drawdowns. If this happens, I'll set up an new account non Exness broker [fpmarkets, pepperstone, etc.] that uses the Turtle One EA. Performance will be the same because i copy directly from account Exness. Dany



No reviews
2025.12.05 13:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.83% of days out of 331 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 18:31
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 324 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.17 02:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 17:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.03 12:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.02 18:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.27 15:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.31 18:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.31 13:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.31 12:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.27 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.08 16:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.07 11:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.07 11:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.07 11:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
