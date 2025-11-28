SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Kenni Trades Gold Breakout
Ken Rmah

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout

Ken Rmah
1 review
Reliability
34 weeks
1 / 5.4K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 784%
Fyntura-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
432
Profit Trades:
273 (63.19%)
Loss Trades:
159 (36.81%)
Best trade:
121.50 USD
Worst trade:
-41.21 USD
Gross Profit:
2 590.22 USD (251 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 204.31 USD (117 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (320.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.73 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
13.41%
Max deposit load:
19.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
290 (67.13%)
Short Trades:
142 (32.87%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
3.21 USD
Average Profit:
9.49 USD
Average Loss:
-7.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-199.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.75 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
24.22%
Annual Forecast:
293.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
311.25 USD (28.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.88% (311.25 USD)
By Equity:
23.07% (48.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 390
NASUSD 42
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
NASUSD 47
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 133K
NASUSD 1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +121.50 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Fyntura-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Fyntura-Demo
12.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
12.90 × 40
Coinexx-Live
13.19 × 21
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Minimum Deposit: $300

High Risk: $300

Medium Risk: $600

Low Risk: $1,000

No Martingale!!!

No Grid!!!

No Hedging!!!

Steady Long Term Profit!!!

If you having positive results would love for you to leave a review and if you have any question or concern feel free to reach out to me at anytime. 

Average rating:
narasimhanbs
71
narasimhanbs 2025.11.28 13:08 
 

I recently signed up for this signal service. Initial few trades looking good. Have to see in the long term how this plays out.

2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 10:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 08:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 12:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 03:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.02 12:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.01 09:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.15 09:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.13 16:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.13 16:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout
30 USD per month
784%
1
5.4K
USD
1.4K
USD
34
100%
432
63%
13%
2.15
3.21
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.