Trades:
432
Profit Trades:
273 (63.19%)
Loss Trades:
159 (36.81%)
Best trade:
121.50 USD
Worst trade:
-41.21 USD
Gross Profit:
2 590.22 USD (251 117 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 204.31 USD (117 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (320.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.73 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
13.41%
Max deposit load:
19.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
290 (67.13%)
Short Trades:
142 (32.87%)
Profit Factor:
2.15
Expected Payoff:
3.21 USD
Average Profit:
9.49 USD
Average Loss:
-7.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-199.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.75 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
24.22%
Annual Forecast:
293.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
311.25 USD (28.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.88% (311.25 USD)
By Equity:
23.07% (48.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|390
|NASUSD
|42

50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400

50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400

50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|NASUSD
|47

500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K

500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K

500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|133K
|NASUSD
|1K

50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K

50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K

50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +121.50 USD
Worst trade: -41 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Fyntura-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Minimum Deposit: $300
High Risk: $300
Medium Risk: $600
Low Risk: $1,000
No Martingale!!!
No Grid!!!
No Hedging!!!
Steady Long Term Profit!!!
If you having positive results would love for you to leave a review and if you have any question or concern feel free to reach out to me at anytime.
I recently signed up for this signal service. Initial few trades looking good. Have to see in the long term how this plays out.