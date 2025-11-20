SignalsSections
Andri Husman

Jossgrowthh

Andri Husman
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 467%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 151
Profit Trades:
899 (78.10%)
Loss Trades:
252 (21.89%)
Best trade:
58.35 USD
Worst trade:
-44.27 USD
Gross Profit:
2 864.22 USD (256 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-991.04 USD (96 479 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (31.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.60 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
7.72%
Max deposit load:
6.82%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
187
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.63
Long Trades:
827 (71.85%)
Short Trades:
324 (28.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.89
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
3.19 USD
Average Loss:
-3.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-67.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.05 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
13.47%
Annual Forecast:
163.40%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
76.05 USD (5.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.89% (76.05 USD)
By Equity:
4.39% (42.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 1151
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 1.9K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 160K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58.35 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Smart traders rely on verified data.

This signal is 100% EA-controlled for consistent performance.
Many copytrade accounts fail within weeks—tiny balances, weak history, hit-and-run setups.

Recommended investment: 300 USD per multiplier.
Master balance resets weekly to 1000 USD. 
No reviews
2025.12.22 07:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 04:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
