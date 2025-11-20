- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 151
Profit Trades:
899 (78.10%)
Loss Trades:
252 (21.89%)
Best trade:
58.35 USD
Worst trade:
-44.27 USD
Gross Profit:
2 864.22 USD (256 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-991.04 USD (96 479 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (31.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.60 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
7.72%
Max deposit load:
6.82%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
187
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.63
Long Trades:
827 (71.85%)
Short Trades:
324 (28.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.89
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
3.19 USD
Average Loss:
-3.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-67.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.05 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
13.47%
Annual Forecast:
163.40%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
76.05 USD (5.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.89% (76.05 USD)
By Equity:
4.39% (42.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|1151
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|1.9K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|160K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58.35 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Smart traders rely on verified data.
This signal is 100% EA-controlled for consistent performance.
Many copytrade accounts fail within weeks—tiny balances, weak history, hit-and-run setups.
Recommended investment: 300 USD per multiplier.
Master balance resets weekly to 1000 USD.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
467%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
22
99%
1 151
78%
8%
2.89
1.63
USD
USD
7%
1:500