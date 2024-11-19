SignalsSections
You Ming Xing

Multi Trend Strategy

You Ming Xing
0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 479%
ICMarkets-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 861
Profit Trades:
3 517 (51.26%)
Loss Trades:
3 344 (48.74%)
Best trade:
273.86 USD
Worst trade:
-141.25 USD
Gross Profit:
24 068.69 USD (3 329 312 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 707.94 USD (3 485 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (308.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
434.32 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
97.32%
Max deposit load:
48.54%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.42
Long Trades:
4 513 (65.78%)
Short Trades:
2 348 (34.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
6.84 USD
Average Loss:
-5.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-102.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.96 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
45.12%
Annual Forecast:
547.40%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
383.73 USD
Maximal:
722.51 USD (26.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.95% (627.10 USD)
By Equity:
10.52% (318.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1765
XAUUSD 1242
GBPJPY 914
EURJPY 861
EURUSD 623
GBPUSD 595
CADJPY 323
XAUJPY 306
EURGBP 197
BTCUSD 33
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 8
XAUUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY -200
EURJPY -193
EURUSD 258
GBPUSD 26
CADJPY -104
XAUJPY 2.2K
EURGBP 4
BTCUSD -156
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 11K
XAUUSD 345K
GBPJPY -25K
EURJPY -19K
EURUSD 34K
GBPUSD 4.9K
CADJPY -11K
XAUJPY 347K
EURGBP 2.5K
BTCUSD -844K
AUDUSD 124
NZDUSD 68
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +273.86 USD
Worst trade: -141 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +308.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LMAXNZ2-LIVE
0.00 × 4
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
RusdavLtd-Live
0.00 × 12
UniverseWheel-Live
0.30 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.31 × 1131
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
0.37 × 19
ICMarkets-Live02
0.38 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.45 × 11
ECMarkets-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 679
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.60 × 10
ICMarkets-Live20
0.79 × 52
ICMarkets-Live08
0.84 × 1992
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.87 × 10303
Exness-Real9
0.90 × 1016
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.91 × 348
Pepperstone-Edge04
1.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 34
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.03 × 7634
ICMarkets-Live19
1.12 × 174
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
1.13 × 110
ICMarkets-Live14
1.15 × 71
ILQAu-A1 Live
1.16 × 50
171 more...
No reviews
2025.11.20 21:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 02:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 18:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.30 14:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.24 03:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.22 16:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.25% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.13 10:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.06 14:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.02 17:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.31 03:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 14:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.03 16:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.03 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.02 19:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.02 16:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.19 10:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Multi Trend Strategy
49 USD per month
479%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
62
99%
6 861
51%
97%
1.28
0.78
USD
28%
1:500
