- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 861
Profit Trades:
3 517 (51.26%)
Loss Trades:
3 344 (48.74%)
Best trade:
273.86 USD
Worst trade:
-141.25 USD
Gross Profit:
24 068.69 USD (3 329 312 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 707.94 USD (3 485 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (308.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
434.32 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
97.32%
Max deposit load:
48.54%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
96
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.42
Long Trades:
4 513 (65.78%)
Short Trades:
2 348 (34.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.78 USD
Average Profit:
6.84 USD
Average Loss:
-5.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-102.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.96 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
45.12%
Annual Forecast:
547.40%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
383.73 USD
Maximal:
722.51 USD (26.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.95% (627.10 USD)
By Equity:
10.52% (318.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1765
|XAUUSD
|1242
|GBPJPY
|914
|EURJPY
|861
|EURUSD
|623
|GBPUSD
|595
|CADJPY
|323
|XAUJPY
|306
|EURGBP
|197
|BTCUSD
|33
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|8
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|GBPJPY
|-200
|EURJPY
|-193
|EURUSD
|258
|GBPUSD
|26
|CADJPY
|-104
|XAUJPY
|2.2K
|EURGBP
|4
|BTCUSD
|-156
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|11K
|XAUUSD
|345K
|GBPJPY
|-25K
|EURJPY
|-19K
|EURUSD
|34K
|GBPUSD
|4.9K
|CADJPY
|-11K
|XAUJPY
|347K
|EURGBP
|2.5K
|BTCUSD
|-844K
|AUDUSD
|124
|NZDUSD
|68
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +273.86 USD
Worst trade: -141 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +308.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|0.00 × 4
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
|
RusdavLtd-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.31 × 1131
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|0.37 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.38 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.45 × 11
|
ECMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 679
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.60 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.79 × 52
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.84 × 1992
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.87 × 10303
|
Exness-Real9
|0.90 × 1016
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.91 × 348
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|1.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.03 × 7634
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.12 × 174
|
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
|1.13 × 110
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.15 × 71
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|1.16 × 50
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
479%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
62
99%
6 861
51%
97%
1.28
0.78
USD
USD
28%
1:500