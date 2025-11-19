- Growth
Trades:
924
Profit Trades:
723 (78.24%)
Loss Trades:
201 (21.75%)
Best trade:
30.76 USD
Worst trade:
-26.90 USD
Gross Profit:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (42.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.25 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
4.03%
Max deposit load:
117.29%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.23
Long Trades:
404 (43.72%)
Short Trades:
520 (56.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.76 USD
Average Loss:
-5.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.07 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
38.78%
Annual Forecast:
470.56%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
By Equity:
51.62% (98.07 USD)
Distribution
|XAUUSD
|924
|
|XAUUSD
|914
|
|XAUUSD
|95K
|
Best trade: +30.76 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.67 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 15
|
Exness-Real33
|2.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US17-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|2.09 × 66
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.30 × 1004
|
Tradeview-Live
|2.45 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.50 × 745
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.69 × 154
Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.
I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual
Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.
我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购
Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.
Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(