SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold pro
Ngo Thanh Minh

Gold pro

Ngo Thanh Minh
6 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
32 / 102K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4 337%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
924
Profit Trades:
723 (78.24%)
Loss Trades:
201 (21.75%)
Best trade:
30.76 USD
Worst trade:
-26.90 USD
Gross Profit:
1 998.18 USD (199 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 084.01 USD (104 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (42.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.25 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
4.03%
Max deposit load:
117.29%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
47 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.23
Long Trades:
404 (43.72%)
Short Trades:
520 (56.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.76 USD
Average Loss:
-5.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-99.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-99.07 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
38.78%
Annual Forecast:
470.56%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
99.07 USD (10.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.09% (93.29 USD)
By Equity:
51.62% (98.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 924
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 914
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 95K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.76 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -99.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.67 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 15
Exness-Real33
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.00 × 1
Axi-US17-Live
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.09 × 66
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.30 × 1004
Tradeview-Live
2.45 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.50 × 745
RoboForex-ECN
2.69 × 154
68 more...
Average rating:
StretegyX
171
StretegyX 2025.11.19 11:13  (modified 2025.11.19 11:18) 
 

Very diligent trader, most of the time uses stop losses and shows incredible performance. The capital is small, so there is still some risk. I recommend withdrawing your profits, like the trader does, at the end of each month… It's better for risk management. Otherwise, this signal is very good, with consistent profits. When choosing a signal, it's important to select a trader whose trades have a wide range. This is because when you copy trades, you'll lose between one and three pips compared to the trader on each trade. This trader often has positions that go over 50 pips, so you don’t lose much due to slippage. The strategy is very balanced and well-structured.

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
357
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela 2025.11.13 03:35 
 

I don’t understand these complaints — since MT4 lets you set your own stop loss, there’s no reason to blame the signal. I’m liking it so far, and if it keeps up like this, it’s perfect. Even if it blows up, I don’t care — I’ve got my own stop loss and I’ll keep trading as usual

Logimator_1171
216
Logimator_1171 2025.11.12 10:06 
 

Any bets how long our accounts survive ? I will be off after this month. Luckily my account is only very small to test this signal. Exzessive opening trades when trade goes into wrong direction. Today my account slipped very sharply onthe destruction edge. Dangerous strategy.

De Ping Hu
455
De Ping Hu 2025.10.25 03:44  (modified 2025.10.30 18:15) 
 

我已购买了.恶意开单.千万不要订购

handycrash
241
handycrash 2025.09.14 07:11 
 

Very good signal, very profitable. But I only risk the same amount as the provider (200$) so my profits are only covering the signal costs. Works very good on IC Markets, it is recomended.

Ivan Nauros
182
Ivan Nauros 2025.08.13 18:30 
 

Помимо сигналов 0.01 лота былоло много сигналов по 0.08 которые не отображаются в истории сигнала. В итоге депозит проигран, ау продавца все хорошо(

2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 20:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 19:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 23:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 00:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 00:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 12:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.27 10:31
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.09 19:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 06:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 00:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold pro
30 USD per month
4 337%
32
102K
USD
260
USD
44
87%
924
78%
4%
1.84
0.99
USD
52%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.