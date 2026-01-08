SignalsSections
Janeth Inyama

Kings

Janeth Inyama
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
77 (81.91%)
Loss Trades:
17 (18.09%)
Best trade:
414.78 USD
Worst trade:
-72.62 USD
Gross Profit:
1 703.39 USD (15 673 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.14 USD (861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (804.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
804.97 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
21.97
Long Trades:
76 (80.85%)
Short Trades:
18 (19.15%)
Profit Factor:
15.75
Expected Payoff:
16.97 USD
Average Profit:
22.12 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-72.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
77.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
72.62 USD (3.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 75
AUDCAD 19
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
AUDCAD 514
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
AUDCAD 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +414.78 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +804.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 6
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.13 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.85 × 425
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 7
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
Exness-Real4
2.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.76 × 173
No reviews
2026.01.08 03:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
