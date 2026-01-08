- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
94
Profit Trades:
77 (81.91%)
Loss Trades:
17 (18.09%)
Best trade:
414.78 USD
Worst trade:
-72.62 USD
Gross Profit:
1 703.39 USD (15 673 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.14 USD (861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (804.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
804.97 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
21.97
Long Trades:
76 (80.85%)
Short Trades:
18 (19.15%)
Profit Factor:
15.75
Expected Payoff:
16.97 USD
Average Profit:
22.12 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-72.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
77.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
72.62 USD (3.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|75
|AUDCAD
|19
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|514
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +414.78 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +804.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.13 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.85 × 425
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 7
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
Exness-Real4
|2.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.76 × 173
No reviews