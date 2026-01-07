SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AB77
Ahmad Bustomi

AB77

Ahmad Bustomi
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
185 (49.59%)
Loss Trades:
188 (50.40%)
Best trade:
747.00 USD
Worst trade:
-603.45 USD
Gross Profit:
62 252.96 USD (701 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 246.59 USD (547 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (4 548.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 548.68 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
84.27%
Max deposit load:
4.22%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
272 (72.92%)
Short Trades:
101 (27.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
40.23 USD
Average Profit:
336.50 USD
Average Loss:
-251.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3 787.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 787.73 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
39.44%
Annual Forecast:
478.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 372.67 USD
Maximal:
8 832.34 USD (47.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.63% (8 832.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.69% (685.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 368
USDJPY 2
CHFJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
EURJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 15K
USDJPY 68
CHFJPY -175
GBPJPY 313
EURJPY 287
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 151K
USDJPY 526
CHFJPY -1K
GBPJPY 1.9K
EURJPY 1.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +747.00 USD
Worst trade: -603 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 548.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 787.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Konsisten
No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 08:47
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 08:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 08:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AB77
30 USD per month
224%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
17
0%
373
49%
84%
1.31
40.23
USD
53%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.