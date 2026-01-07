- Growth
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
185 (49.59%)
Loss Trades:
188 (50.40%)
Best trade:
747.00 USD
Worst trade:
-603.45 USD
Gross Profit:
62 252.96 USD (701 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 246.59 USD (547 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (4 548.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 548.68 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
84.27%
Max deposit load:
4.22%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
272 (72.92%)
Short Trades:
101 (27.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
40.23 USD
Average Profit:
336.50 USD
Average Loss:
-251.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3 787.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 787.73 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
39.44%
Annual Forecast:
478.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 372.67 USD
Maximal:
8 832.34 USD (47.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.63% (8 832.34 USD)
By Equity:
4.69% (685.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|368
|USDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15K
|USDJPY
|68
|CHFJPY
|-175
|GBPJPY
|313
|EURJPY
|287
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|151K
|USDJPY
|526
|CHFJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +747.00 USD
Worst trade: -603 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 548.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 787.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 12
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
