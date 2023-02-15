SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy News Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 reviews
Reliability
149 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 6 876%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 537
Profit Trades:
1 318 (85.75%)
Loss Trades:
219 (14.25%)
Best trade:
1 865.32 USD
Worst trade:
-737.28 USD
Gross Profit:
92 665.90 USD (110 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (227.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.20%
Max deposit load:
13.88%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
22.17
Long Trades:
766 (49.84%)
Short Trades:
771 (50.16%)
Profit Factor:
3.88
Expected Payoff:
44.74 USD
Average Profit:
70.31 USD
Average Loss:
-109.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.28%
Annual Forecast:
3.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
By Equity:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 865.32 USD
Worst trade: -737 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 220.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


No reviews
2025.12.17 07:55 2025.12.17 07:55:16  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 02:06
No swaps are charged
2025.09.03 02:06
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Happy News Eightcap
999 USD per month
6 876%
0
0
USD
70K
USD
149
100%
1 537
85%
0%
3.87
44.74
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.