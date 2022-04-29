- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 190
Profit Trades:
2 512 (59.95%)
Loss Trades:
1 678 (40.05%)
Best trade:
67 967.57 HKD
Worst trade:
-25 916.80 HKD
Gross Profit:
6 380 843.72 HKD (81 286 073 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 395 358.49 HKD (68 044 807 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (2 816.37 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
272 718.27 HKD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
69.85%
Max deposit load:
102.04%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.41
Long Trades:
1 966 (46.92%)
Short Trades:
2 224 (53.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
235.20 HKD
Average Profit:
2 540.14 HKD
Average Loss:
-3 215.35 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-25 045.55 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-206 606.33 HKD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.13%
Annual Forecast:
-62.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 727.81 HKD
Maximal:
408 808.47 HKD (29.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.40% (134 295.96 HKD)
By Equity:
29.85% (23 402.64 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1322
|AUDCAD
|574
|NZDCAD
|493
|EURUSD
|440
|AUDNZD
|407
|GBPUSD
|353
|ETHUSD
|312
|GBPCHF
|66
|USDCAD
|48
|NZDUSD
|47
|EURNZD
|34
|EURGBP
|34
|GBPCAD
|17
|EURAUD
|15
|GBPAUD
|9
|EURCAD
|6
|USDCHF
|6
|USDJPY
|6
|XAUUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|61K
|AUDCAD
|3.8K
|NZDCAD
|3.3K
|EURUSD
|-628
|AUDNZD
|484
|GBPUSD
|-2.1K
|ETHUSD
|59K
|GBPCHF
|542
|USDCAD
|299
|NZDUSD
|557
|EURNZD
|405
|EURGBP
|161
|GBPCAD
|-416
|EURAUD
|122
|GBPAUD
|227
|EURCAD
|-6
|USDCHF
|-99
|USDJPY
|44
|XAUUSD
|-58
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|13M
|AUDCAD
|19K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|EURUSD
|-293
|AUDNZD
|5.9K
|GBPUSD
|-7.1K
|ETHUSD
|503K
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|3.6K
|NZDUSD
|-2.4K
|EURNZD
|1K
|EURGBP
|429
|GBPCAD
|-776
|EURAUD
|540
|GBPAUD
|607
|EURCAD
|72
|USDCHF
|-123
|USDJPY
|255
|XAUUSD
|-98
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +67 967.57 HKD
Worst trade: -25 917 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 816.37 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 045.55 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 241
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.00 × 77
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 89
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.11 × 377
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.23 × 159
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.23 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.39 × 271
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.58 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.61 × 1666
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.84 × 498
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.86 × 7
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.50 × 8
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
