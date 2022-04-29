SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BTC Portfolio
Kai Fung Leung

BTC Portfolio

Kai Fung Leung
0 reviews
Reliability
195 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2022 1 893%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 190
Profit Trades:
2 512 (59.95%)
Loss Trades:
1 678 (40.05%)
Best trade:
67 967.57 HKD
Worst trade:
-25 916.80 HKD
Gross Profit:
6 380 843.72 HKD (81 286 073 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 395 358.49 HKD (68 044 807 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (2 816.37 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
272 718.27 HKD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
69.85%
Max deposit load:
102.04%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.41
Long Trades:
1 966 (46.92%)
Short Trades:
2 224 (53.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
235.20 HKD
Average Profit:
2 540.14 HKD
Average Loss:
-3 215.35 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-25 045.55 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-206 606.33 HKD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.13%
Annual Forecast:
-62.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 727.81 HKD
Maximal:
408 808.47 HKD (29.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.40% (134 295.96 HKD)
By Equity:
29.85% (23 402.64 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1322
AUDCAD 574
NZDCAD 493
EURUSD 440
AUDNZD 407
GBPUSD 353
ETHUSD 312
GBPCHF 66
USDCAD 48
NZDUSD 47
EURNZD 34
EURGBP 34
GBPCAD 17
EURAUD 15
GBPAUD 9
EURCAD 6
USDCHF 6
USDJPY 6
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 61K
AUDCAD 3.8K
NZDCAD 3.3K
EURUSD -628
AUDNZD 484
GBPUSD -2.1K
ETHUSD 59K
GBPCHF 542
USDCAD 299
NZDUSD 557
EURNZD 405
EURGBP 161
GBPCAD -416
EURAUD 122
GBPAUD 227
EURCAD -6
USDCHF -99
USDJPY 44
XAUUSD -58
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 13M
AUDCAD 19K
NZDCAD 18K
EURUSD -293
AUDNZD 5.9K
GBPUSD -7.1K
ETHUSD 503K
GBPCHF 2.1K
USDCAD 3.6K
NZDUSD -2.4K
EURNZD 1K
EURGBP 429
GBPCAD -776
EURAUD 540
GBPAUD 607
EURCAD 72
USDCHF -123
USDJPY 255
XAUUSD -98
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67 967.57 HKD
Worst trade: -25 917 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 816.37 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 045.55 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 241
Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Demo
0.00 × 77
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 19
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 89
Weltrade-Live
0.11 × 377
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.23 × 159
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.23 × 143
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.39 × 271
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.58 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.61 × 1666
Coinexx-Demo
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.84 × 498
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.86 × 7
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.50 × 8
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
47 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 18:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 17:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 17:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 08:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 07:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.30 23:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 16:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 03:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 18:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 17:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.20 02:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 01:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.27 20:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 18:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 21:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTC Portfolio
38 USD per month
1 893%
0
0
USD
531K
HKD
195
99%
4 190
59%
70%
1.18
235.20
HKD
45%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.