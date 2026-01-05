- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11 349
Profit Trades:
7 883 (69.45%)
Loss Trades:
3 466 (30.54%)
Best trade:
2 279.42 USD
Worst trade:
-481.47 USD
Gross Profit:
48 735.60 USD (1 513 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 018.23 USD (1 507 590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (201.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 904.69 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.65
Long Trades:
6 752 (59.49%)
Short Trades:
4 597 (40.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.18 USD
Average Loss:
-8.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 664.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 664.27 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.64%
Annual Forecast:
19.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.12 USD
Maximal:
2 664.27 USD (22.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.14% (248.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.46% (47.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|4504
|GBPUSD
|3936
|EURUSD
|2851
|EURJPY
|11
|AUDUSD
|9
|GBPJPY
|9
|NZDUSD
|8
|USDCHF
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|8K
|GBPUSD
|6.1K
|EURUSD
|3.6K
|EURJPY
|-5
|AUDUSD
|16
|GBPJPY
|-35
|NZDUSD
|15
|USDCHF
|6
|USDCAD
|8
|EURGBP
|11
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-21K
|GBPUSD
|31K
|EURUSD
|-5.4K
|EURJPY
|-548
|AUDUSD
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|-4K
|NZDUSD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|626
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|EURGBP
|842
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
LandFX-Demo
|0.07 × 43
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.08 × 65
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.09 × 34
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.11 × 765
|
KOT-Live3
|0.11 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.16 × 172
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.17 × 12
|
Monex-Server3
|0.20 × 44
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.23 × 1706
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.24 × 29
|
XM.COM-Real 1
|0.27 × 662
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 1456
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.31 × 600
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.32 × 309
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.35 × 170
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.38 × 149
|
XMTrading-Real 258
|0.38 × 810
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.39 × 1106
It's my private trading bot.
Do not subscribe.
