kukhan kim

MetatraderTH

kukhan kim
0 reviews
Reliability
202 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 2 275%
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 349
Profit Trades:
7 883 (69.45%)
Loss Trades:
3 466 (30.54%)
Best trade:
2 279.42 USD
Worst trade:
-481.47 USD
Gross Profit:
48 735.60 USD (1 513 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31 018.23 USD (1 507 590 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (201.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 904.69 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.65
Long Trades:
6 752 (59.49%)
Short Trades:
4 597 (40.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.18 USD
Average Loss:
-8.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 664.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 664.27 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.64%
Annual Forecast:
19.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.12 USD
Maximal:
2 664.27 USD (22.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.14% (248.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.46% (47.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 4504
GBPUSD 3936
EURUSD 2851
EURJPY 11
AUDUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
NZDUSD 8
USDCHF 7
USDCAD 7
EURGBP 7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 8K
GBPUSD 6.1K
EURUSD 3.6K
EURJPY -5
AUDUSD 16
GBPJPY -35
NZDUSD 15
USDCHF 6
USDCAD 8
EURGBP 11
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -21K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD -5.4K
EURJPY -548
AUDUSD 1.6K
GBPJPY -4K
NZDUSD 1.5K
USDCHF 626
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 842
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 279.42 USD
Worst trade: -481 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 664.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 3
LandFX-Demo
0.07 × 43
ThreeTrader-Live
0.08 × 65
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.09 × 34
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 765
KOT-Live3
0.11 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.16 × 172
Afterprime-Live AP
0.17 × 12
Monex-Server3
0.20 × 44
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.23 × 1706
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.24 × 29
XM.COM-Real 1
0.27 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.29 × 1456
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.31 × 600
MEXExchange-Demo
0.32 × 309
FusionMarkets-Live
0.35 × 170
DooPrime-Live 2
0.38 × 149
XMTrading-Real 258
0.38 × 810
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.39 × 1106
90 more...
It's my private trading bot.

Do not subscribe.

No reviews
