Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
3 / 6.3K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 542%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
697
Profit Trades:
597 (85.65%)
Loss Trades:
100 (14.35%)
Best trade:
490.83 USD
Worst trade:
-994.28 USD
Gross Profit:
40 993.28 USD (10 695 721 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 480.22 USD (3 389 913 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 248.18 USD (204)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
8.55%
Max deposit load:
41.39%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
120
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.02
Long Trades:
309 (44.33%)
Short Trades:
388 (55.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
30.87 USD
Average Profit:
68.67 USD
Average Loss:
-194.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
58.08%
Annual Forecast:
704.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
By Equity:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 697
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 7.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +490.83 USD
Worst trade: -994 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 204
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 248.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 928.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live07" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EGlobal-Cent6
8.47 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live05
50.00 × 1
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.


No reviews
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.18 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.28 04:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
