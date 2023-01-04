SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ClockwiseTrader
Raita Miyaji

ClockwiseTrader

Raita Miyaji
1 review
Reliability
209 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 354%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
515
Profit Trades:
281 (54.56%)
Loss Trades:
234 (45.44%)
Best trade:
615 978.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-181 256.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
7 001 972.00 JPY (87 276 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 615 931.00 JPY (61 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (481 154.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
799 200.00 JPY (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
13.10%
Max deposit load:
40.77%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.85
Long Trades:
237 (46.02%)
Short Trades:
278 (53.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
4 633.09 JPY
Average Profit:
24 918.05 JPY
Average Loss:
-19 726.20 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-251 288.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251 288.00 JPY (5)
Monthly growth:
8.72%
Annual Forecast:
105.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
618 977.00 JPY (24.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.54% (618 977.00 JPY)
By Equity:
8.53% (106 406.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 515
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 26K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +615 978.00 JPY
Worst trade: -181 256 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +481 154.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -251 288.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
TitanFX-01
0.27 × 607
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
1.00 × 1
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.60 × 458
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.87 × 4096
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 more...
<p>↓Experts Advisor↓</p>
Average rating:
Shumini8 请添加微信
1619
Shumini8 请添加微信 2023.01.04 03:55 
 

好！

2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 06:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 15:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 07:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 08:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 08:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.29 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 08:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.24 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.24 07:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.31 01:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.30 15:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
