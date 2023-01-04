The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live 0.00 × 1 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 3 xChief-Demo 0.24 × 38 Tickmill-Live08 0.24 × 95 TitanFX-01 0.27 × 607 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.28 × 107 ICMarkets-Live10 0.41 × 186 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.52 × 286 ICMarkets-Live03 1.00 × 1 Exness-Real2 1.00 × 4 Tradeview-Markets Live 2 1.00 × 1 QtradeFX-Live2 1.47 × 162 ICMarketsSC-Live07 1.51 × 59 GaitameFinest-S2-Demo 1.60 × 458 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.84 × 793 GaitameFinest-S2-Main 1.87 × 4096 ICMarketsSC-Live18 2.00 × 18 Ava-Demo 2 2.33 × 3 Exness-Real4 2.33 × 3 Weltrade-Live 2.53 × 167 CMCMarkets1-Singapore 2.60 × 57 Coinexx-Live 2.96 × 52 KOT-Live2 3.64 × 14 FBS-Real-4 4.00 × 1 3 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor