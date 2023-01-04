- Growth
Trades:
515
Profit Trades:
281 (54.56%)
Loss Trades:
234 (45.44%)
Best trade:
615 978.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-181 256.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
7 001 972.00 JPY (87 276 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 615 931.00 JPY (61 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (481 154.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
799 200.00 JPY (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
13.10%
Max deposit load:
40.77%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.85
Long Trades:
237 (46.02%)
Short Trades:
278 (53.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
4 633.09 JPY
Average Profit:
24 918.05 JPY
Average Loss:
-19 726.20 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-251 288.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251 288.00 JPY (5)
Monthly growth:
8.72%
Annual Forecast:
105.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 JPY
Maximal:
618 977.00 JPY (24.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.54% (618 977.00 JPY)
By Equity:
8.53% (106 406.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|515
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|26K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +615 978.00 JPY
Worst trade: -181 256 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +481 154.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -251 288.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
xChief-Demo
|0.24 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.24 × 95
|
TitanFX-01
|0.27 × 607
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.28 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.41 × 186
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 286
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|1.00 × 4
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|1.47 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.51 × 59
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
|1.60 × 458
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.84 × 793
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
|1.87 × 4096
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.00 × 18
|
Ava-Demo 2
|2.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real4
|2.33 × 3
|
Weltrade-Live
|2.53 × 167
|
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
|2.60 × 57
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.96 × 52
|
KOT-Live2
|3.64 × 14
|
FBS-Real-4
|4.00 × 1
