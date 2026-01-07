SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Win5
Gui Jiang Zhao

Win5

Gui Jiang Zhao
0 reviews
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 1 760%
MaxainGroup-Live
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
578
Profit Trades:
484 (83.73%)
Loss Trades:
94 (16.26%)
Best trade:
2 200.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 581.17 USD
Gross Profit:
76 678.76 USD (191 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 216.83 USD (173 483 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (4 393.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 681.23 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.48
Long Trades:
327 (56.57%)
Short Trades:
251 (43.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
52.70 USD
Average Profit:
158.43 USD
Average Loss:
-491.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-475.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 119.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
55.37%
Annual Forecast:
671.83%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
270.09 USD
Maximal:
3 591.03 USD (9.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.07% (2 708.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 567
XAGUSD.pro 11
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 31K
XAGUSD.pro -475
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 19K
XAGUSD.pro -877
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 200.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 581 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 393.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -475.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

99380515
No reviews
2026.01.07 17:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register