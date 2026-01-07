- Growth
Trades:
578
Profit Trades:
484 (83.73%)
Loss Trades:
94 (16.26%)
Best trade:
2 200.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 581.17 USD
Gross Profit:
76 678.76 USD (191 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 216.83 USD (173 483 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (4 393.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 681.23 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.48
Long Trades:
327 (56.57%)
Short Trades:
251 (43.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
52.70 USD
Average Profit:
158.43 USD
Average Loss:
-491.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-475.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 119.80 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
55.37%
Annual Forecast:
671.83%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
270.09 USD
Maximal:
3 591.03 USD (9.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.07% (2 708.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|567
|XAGUSD.pro
|11
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|31K
|XAGUSD.pro
|-475
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|19K
|XAGUSD.pro
|-877
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
